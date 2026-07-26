The Hands-Down Best Onions To Use For Homemade Onion Rings
There's something undeniably mouth-smackingly delicious about onion rings. Yes, deep frying nearly anything tends to lead to tasty results, but onion rings are in a class by themselves. We love them from a steakhouse, seafood joint, or Culver's, where we've ranked them as the best side. But making them at home is by far the best way to enjoy them since you have complete control of the ingredients and process. Because the onions are the star of the show, be sure to get the very best variety for this dish. In our opinion, that would be Vidalia onions.
Vidalias are a yellow onion variety from the state of Georgia that are known for being sweeter than other types and lacking the sharp flavor common to most onions. They're also firm, crisp, and juicy, all great qualities for fried onion rings. They're also perfect for grilling. Their shape also makes them the best choice for frying. Vidalias are flatter than other varieties so they're a little easier to cut into thicker slices. These onions are pretty unique — and that includes not only where they're grown, but when.
What makes Vidalia onions different
Vidalia onions have some other special qualities. The variety was accidentally discovered in the 1930s by farmer Moses Coleman and its unique sweetness made it unexpectedly popular. Although the onions are only grown in 20 counties in southern Georgia in the region's low-sulfur soil, they're available throughout the U.S. The Vidalia name is protected under federal law, and growers must meet certain quality standards.
They also have a very specific growing season that lasts from April through August. For our purposes, that means either only making onion rings during that window or substituting a different kind when Vidalias are out of season. Maui onions, a sweet variety from Hawaii, can be found year-round. Walla Walla onions, grown in Washington state, also have a limited spring to summer season, but may be available if your grocer doesn't happen to carry Vidalias. In a pinch, you can actually freeze the Vidalia onion slices for later use. Now that you know the best type of onion to use, be sure to use our other tips to make the best onion rings, like making sure the batter is well seasoned and the oil is hot enough. Now, get to it while Vidalia onions are still in season!