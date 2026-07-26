The Hands-Down Best Onions To Use For Homemade Onion Rings

There's something undeniably mouth-smackingly delicious about onion rings. Yes, deep frying nearly anything tends to lead to tasty results, but onion rings are in a class by themselves. We love them from a steakhouse, seafood joint, or Culver's, where we've ranked them as the best side. But making them at home is by far the best way to enjoy them since you have complete control of the ingredients and process. Because the onions are the star of the show, be sure to get the very best variety for this dish. In our opinion, that would be Vidalia onions.

Vidalias are a yellow onion variety from the state of Georgia that are known for being sweeter than other types and lacking the sharp flavor common to most onions. They're also firm, crisp, and juicy, all great qualities for fried onion rings. They're also perfect for grilling. Their shape also makes them the best choice for frying. Vidalias are flatter than other varieties so they're a little easier to cut into thicker slices. These onions are pretty unique — and that includes not only where they're grown, but when.