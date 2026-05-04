The Culver's Side Item We Ranked Best Wasn't The Cheese Curds
When it comes to fast food chains, Wisconsin-based Culver's is a standout burger joint. Customers love its ButterBurgers (which we think are the best fast food burgers on the market), famous custard-based Concrete Mixers, and even its fish and chips. But it's not just these items that are delicious — Culver's has quite a few sides that are some of the best in the fast food world.
When we reviewed nine of Culver's side items, we thought the onion rings were the standout. Yes, they were even better than the famous Wisconsin cheese curds. Plenty of fast food and casual dining chains serve onion rings to varying degrees of success, but Culver's in-house battered onion rings are delicious. The batter and seasoning are perfect. The rings are dense, hold together well, and don't fall apart the moment you take a bite. The flavor and texture are absolutely on point, and complement whatever main you order quite well. Paired with Culver's Signature Sauce, it's the perfect side item. The medium serving size we ordered is generous, definitely shareable, and cost-friendly at just $3.79.
Customers weigh in on Culver's housemade onion rings
We loved Culver's onion rings, and many of Culver's customers do as well. The online reviews, which are many, tell the story. Facebook reviewers say they're better than most fast food options. An Instagram reviewer, who says they order the onion rings well-done, calls them delicious in all caps. One Redditor goes over-the-top with their love for this Culver's side item: "If I was on death row, Culver's onion rings would be my last meal. If I had to choose between a million dollars or a lifetime supply of Culver's onion rings ... I'd take the onion rings." Another Redditor chimes in on a separate thread, saying "Very difficult to beat Culver's rings. Real and delicious."
If you're fortunate enough to have a Culver's near you, the onion rings, paired with a savory, crispy ButterBurger, are worth a trip through the drive-thru. However, two more of Culver's sides are worth noting: the Wisconsin cheese curds and the pretzel bites, both of which are priced at $4.69 (nearly a dollar more than the onion rings). Still, for our money, we'll take the in-house battered onion rings.