The Culver's Side Item We Ranked Best Wasn't The Cheese Curds

When it comes to fast food chains, Wisconsin-based Culver's is a standout burger joint. Customers love its ButterBurgers (which we think are the best fast food burgers on the market), famous custard-based Concrete Mixers, and even its fish and chips. But it's not just these items that are delicious — Culver's has quite a few sides that are some of the best in the fast food world.

When we reviewed nine of Culver's side items, we thought the onion rings were the standout. Yes, they were even better than the famous Wisconsin cheese curds. Plenty of fast food and casual dining chains serve onion rings to varying degrees of success, but Culver's in-house battered onion rings are delicious. The batter and seasoning are perfect. The rings are dense, hold together well, and don't fall apart the moment you take a bite. The flavor and texture are absolutely on point, and complement whatever main you order quite well. Paired with Culver's Signature Sauce, it's the perfect side item. The medium serving size we ordered is generous, definitely shareable, and cost-friendly at just $3.79.