Try These Marcus Samuelsson BBQ Brisket Hacks For Maximum Flavor

When it's time to slice your brisket, think about what you'd want if you ordered a pastrami on rye from a deli. "If we look at how to obtain the best flavors and how to get that to slap, we're kind of creating our own thing by being truly inspired by Texas on the brisket and then slicing it thin, almost closer to Jewish pastrami culture," Samuelsson said. "We're basically mixing two different cultures."

To get thin slices of brisket just like you'd expect when ordering pastrami from a Jewish deli, you'll need to put in a bit of extra work. First, you'll want to pop your brisket into the fridge — this can help make it easier to get the thin, deli-pastrami-esque slices Samuelsson recommends for authentic Texas style brisket. You certainly can go through the process by hand. Use a serrated knife to stop your barbecue brisket from falling apart. You can also use an electric slicer, if you prefer — this can save you some time and effort, and make it easier for you to create uniform slices.