Why Your BBQ Brisket Falls Apart When You Slice It And How To Stop It For Good

This is probably not the first time that you've been advised to cut your meat "against the grain." But it might be the first time you've had to do it twice for one hunk of protein. Because a whole brisket consists of two muscles, the point and the flat, it has two grain directions to identify. Before you do so much as add your dry rub to the uncooked brisket, you should examine its sides to find what appears to be a seam. That line of fat is your guide to exactly where you want to separate the point from the flat when all is said and done. Bark and even seasonings will ultimately obscure the surface, so commit its position to memory, or even take a photo before your brisket hits the barbecue to reference later. When you don't cut against the grain, you can end up with chewier meat due to uncut fibers. It's just too easy to avoid.

It is highly unlikely that you will separate the point from the flat perfectly the first or tenth time, but getting them apart at all enables you to cut each piece against its own grain, which also helps to prevent any stringy bits. Once you've broken down the brisket, you'll also be able to see its grain directions more easily. You want to cut through the grain, not with it. In other words, if the grain appears to be oriented from left to right when your meat is lying flat on a cutting board, you want to slice not in that direction, but perpendicular, from the top down. Do so with your sharp, serrated knife, and you'll have brisket slices to rival any pitmaster.