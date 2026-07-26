Your Next Perfect Potato Side Starts With A Cookie Cutter (Yes, You Read That Right)
There are dozens of ways to cook a potato, and more than 12 kinds of potatoes to cook. While some of those methods are fairly well-known — like your standard baked or mashed potatoes — it's always fun to discover something new, like our favorite smoky crispy potato stacks or fondant potatoes. If you don't know what fondant potatoes are, you're probably not alone — although you may have come across them if you spend enough time online, as they've enjoyed more than one viral moment over the past few years.
The technique originated in France, and involves searing thick potato rounds in a frying pan, surrounding them with stock, butter, and seasonings, and finishing them off in the oven. The finished spuds are crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside, and packed with flavor. They're also sometimes called "melting potatoes," which may be a more descriptive name for just how tender they are inside. As one comment put it in the r/Cooking subreddit, they're essentially "self-contained mashed potatoes."
To make your fondant potatoes, start by cutting off the ends of each potato. Cut the potato into slices roughly 1.5 inches wide. Lay out the slices so that a flat side is facing down, and use a 2-inch round cookie cutter to make a perfect cylinder. After a cold water soak (and subsequent toweling off), you'll caramelize each flat end in a pan of hot oil before adding your flavorings and finishing them in the oven.
Troubleshooting your fondant potatoes
As is the case with viral recipes, some (like the viral Trader Joe's lobster pasta recipe) are worth the hype, while others may fall flat. In the case of the fondant potatoes, it's worth utilizing some best practices to ensure a successful dish. One disappointed Reddit user queried, "What's so special about fondant potatoes, anyway?" after having tried to make fondant potatoes three times, without being blown away. The look of the potatoes was "stunning," but the flavor, "forgettable."
The resulting discussion touched on the type of potatoes used. The consensus is that you'll want to use a starchy potato because those will absorb the fats and flavors better. Russets are a good go-to, particularly because they are often large enough to cut into large rounds. But Yukon Golds, while not as starchy, should also be okay. Keep in mind that if using starchier potatoes, you'll want to soak them in cold water (and pat them dry) before cooking them, to help them cook evenly and maintain a pleasant texture. Also, don't skimp on the stock. Use something (typically a chicken stock) that is high-quality and flavorful enough to transform a bland potato into something truly special as it seeps through during the cooking process.
Now, if you've used a cookie cutter to cut your potato rounds out, you may be thinking, "That's an awful lot of wasted potato!" Don't worry: The extra bits and pieces can be left in cold water and turned into mashed potatoes later.