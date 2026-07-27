Your Nachos Are Good But This Korean-Inspired Twist Makes Them 10x Better

Listen — we're not saying there's anything wrong with a classic plate of nachos. In fact, they're probably one of the most perfect shareable dishes ever made. But there's something about that basic structure of chips, cheese, and toppings that is just asking to be reimagined with different flavors. Instead of piling tortilla chips high with salsa, sour cream, and Mexican-seasoned ground beef, take inspiration from Korean barbecue instead. Just imagine crunchy chips combined with sticky glazed toppings, cheese, and lots of spice.

The biggest change is replacing salsa with kimchi, which adds a similar crunch, tang, and heat, flavors softened by the addition of cheese. The cheese can stay the same — shredded cheddar or mozzarella are perfect because they're both mild enough to work with bolder ingredients, not against them. Then for the protein you can add thinly sliced beef, marinated tofu, or even mushrooms, and toss them in a glaze made from gochujang paste, soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, a little brown sugar or honey, and a splash of rice vinegar heated until the mixture becomes sticky. (If you don't know what gochujang is, it's a Korean fermented chili paste that's spicy and deeply savory).