Your Nachos Are Good But This Korean-Inspired Twist Makes Them 10x Better
Listen — we're not saying there's anything wrong with a classic plate of nachos. In fact, they're probably one of the most perfect shareable dishes ever made. But there's something about that basic structure of chips, cheese, and toppings that is just asking to be reimagined with different flavors. Instead of piling tortilla chips high with salsa, sour cream, and Mexican-seasoned ground beef, take inspiration from Korean barbecue instead. Just imagine crunchy chips combined with sticky glazed toppings, cheese, and lots of spice.
The biggest change is replacing salsa with kimchi, which adds a similar crunch, tang, and heat, flavors softened by the addition of cheese. The cheese can stay the same — shredded cheddar or mozzarella are perfect because they're both mild enough to work with bolder ingredients, not against them. Then for the protein you can add thinly sliced beef, marinated tofu, or even mushrooms, and toss them in a glaze made from gochujang paste, soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, a little brown sugar or honey, and a splash of rice vinegar heated until the mixture becomes sticky. (If you don't know what gochujang is, it's a Korean fermented chili paste that's spicy and deeply savory).
Finish your Korean BBQ nachos with fresh, flavorful toppings
For the best texture, use this sheet pan technique for perfectly crispy nachos so that every layer of chips gets some toppings. Once your nachos come out of the oven, it's all about those finishing touches. These toppings add freshness and crunch to balance out the richness and creaminess, so instead of the usual additions like sour cream or jalapeños, add thinly sliced cucumbers or quick-pickled julienned carrots, some avocado slices, or even a fried egg with a runny yolk. Finally, scatter your nachos with sliced scallions, sesame seeds, and a little fresh cilantro. And if you really like heat, you can add thinly sliced fresh chilies too, but be warned: The spice from the kimchi and gochujang will be doing a lot already.
These Korean BBQ-inspired nachos are a dish that can be adapted to whatever you have on hand or prefer, but however you choose to build it — it'll feel both familiar and brand new at the same time. If you've ever been curious about the unexpected history of nachos, this Korean BBQ twist is a reminder that one of the world's favorite sharing platters has always been open to creative reinvention.