The Unexpected History Of Nachos

Served at sports stadiums, bars, and movie theaters, nachos are one of the most iconic Tex-Mex foods around, and are often a staple of game day parties across the country (here's how to make fool-proof nachos for any watch party). With a base of tortilla chips, cheese, and a variety of possible toppings, nachos are considered to be inspired by Mexican cuisine, but are not traditional Mexican food due to the American ingredients used. However, while nachos are generally considered to be Tex-Mex, it could be said that this cheesy, crunchy dish is truly both Mexican and American. This is because, despite their Americanized ingredients, nachos were actually invented in the 1940s in Mexico.

The creation of nachos is credited to Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya (sometimes referred to as Ignacio Anaya García) who worked at the Club Victoria restaurant in Piedras Negras, a border town in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila. At the time, it was common for U.S. military wives in Eagle Pass, Texas to cross the border into Piedras Negras for a day trip. It is said that one evening, a group of military wives came to Anaya's restaurant, but the chef was not available. So, Anaya stepped up to the plate and improvised, cutting up corn tortillas into triangles and frying them. The chips were then topped with shredded cheese and jalapeños, heated, and served as "Nacho's special." Like the invention of tortilla chips, the invention of nachos was out of practicality and ingenuity. Today, nachos are a true representation of the long-standing culinary exchange between Mexico and America.