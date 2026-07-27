Forget Grapes: Chicken Salad Is Even Better With One Canned Powerhouse Ingredient

Chicken salad tastes delicious in a variety of ways — between a sandwich, with crackers, or even on its own. Plus, it's one of those dishes that is easy to get creative with. A classic chicken salad recipe starts with shredded chicken, mayonnaise, and seasonings, plus some crunchy additions like celery. But why stop there – a boring chicken salad can get a nice sweet flavor boost with canned fruit. While fruits like grapes or apples are commonly found in such a chicken salad, there is another option that will transform your dish. Try adding canned pineapple chunks to your salad for a brighter, tangier, and sweeter flavor.

Pineapple in chicken salad may sound like an unexpected pairing, but the fruit actually adds a welcome sweet tanginess to balance out the other rich, savory ingredients. The chunks of pineapple also add a crisp, juicy bite that goes well with the crunchy items present in a chicken salad and provides contrast to chewy ones. Chicken Salad Chick even has a flavor called Fruity Fran that includes grapes, apples, and pineapple, and many customers say this chicken salad is their favorite. We too appreciated the bright tang Fruity Fran gets from the addition of pineapples in our ranking of Chicken Salad Chick flavors. Adding this fruit to your homemade recipe will have a similar effect, giving you a chicken salad that is sure to please a crowd.