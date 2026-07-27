Forget Grapes: Chicken Salad Is Even Better With One Canned Powerhouse Ingredient
Chicken salad tastes delicious in a variety of ways — between a sandwich, with crackers, or even on its own. Plus, it's one of those dishes that is easy to get creative with. A classic chicken salad recipe starts with shredded chicken, mayonnaise, and seasonings, plus some crunchy additions like celery. But why stop there – a boring chicken salad can get a nice sweet flavor boost with canned fruit. While fruits like grapes or apples are commonly found in such a chicken salad, there is another option that will transform your dish. Try adding canned pineapple chunks to your salad for a brighter, tangier, and sweeter flavor.
Pineapple in chicken salad may sound like an unexpected pairing, but the fruit actually adds a welcome sweet tanginess to balance out the other rich, savory ingredients. The chunks of pineapple also add a crisp, juicy bite that goes well with the crunchy items present in a chicken salad and provides contrast to chewy ones. Chicken Salad Chick even has a flavor called Fruity Fran that includes grapes, apples, and pineapple, and many customers say this chicken salad is their favorite. We too appreciated the bright tang Fruity Fran gets from the addition of pineapples in our ranking of Chicken Salad Chick flavors. Adding this fruit to your homemade recipe will have a similar effect, giving you a chicken salad that is sure to please a crowd.
Ways to elevate your fruity chicken salad
Depending on the flavor you're looking to achieve, there are a number of ways you can make your pineapple chicken salad. Consider starting with Bethany Frankel's method for perfect chicken salad consistency, which involves shredding the protein to create a creamy, cohesive texture. From there, you can add canned pineapple to a basic chicken salad recipe, or pair it with some shaved almonds and green onions to create a more nutty, savory depth. You could also add in more bright and citrusy flavor using some cilantro and lemon juice, as well as Dijon mustard for a sharp, pungent bite. Tossing in some corn can provide pops of juicy sweetness to go with the tart pineapple. If you'd prefer your fruity addition to be less chunky, you can use canned crushed pineapple or simply blend the diced fruit gently for a few seconds. Of course, top your mixture with the usual mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, or sour cream dressing for that delicious creamy texture.
Whether you're making pineapple chicken salad as a party dish or to have for lunch, this fruity twist will add a tasty unexpected flavor. This chicken salad tastes great on a croissant, in lettuce wraps, or on its own. While a straightforward savory chicken salad may hit the spot, giving it a sweet-tart depth is perfect for a light and refreshing bite.