Every Chicken Salad Chick Flavor, Ranked

Chicken salad is about as simple as it gets at its core (shredded chicken and mayonnaise), and even the simplest versions are good as long as the chicken is well-seasoned, so how did I go about ranking 15 different flavors? Truth be told, I had no idea how I was going to until I'd tasted them all, and in the end, the best way I could find to distinguish them was with a 10-point scale.

There were some key things I looked for in my taste test, with the first being whether it was enjoyable to eat. Simply put, would I be happy to get this on a sandwich in an everyday situation? Second, I looked for flavor complexity; is it just mayo and chicken with some chunks thrown in, or do the components come together into something greater than the sum of its parts? Third, I considered how original the flavor was. This factor is particularly subjective and even regional; in Ohio, our chicken salads get celery, fruit, and nuts, and that's it, so anything outside of that is novel to me. Based on those observations, I assigned each a score out of 10 and sorted them accordingly, resolving ties with overall vibes.