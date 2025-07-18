Bethenny Frankel's Secret To Getting Chicken Salad Just Right Every Time
Bethenny Frankel knows a thing or two about simple food hacks, and her take on chicken salad is no exception. While most of us shred cooked chicken with forks and call it a day, she gave fans on TikTok a different route, after growing "sick of trashy chicken salads." Her technique starts with boiling the chicken in some seasoned broth. This alone already gives it a yummy boost. In a post on Instagram, she opts for using the white meat from a rotisserie chicken "because it is going to be very seasoned." So, as far as chicken salad goes, Frankel is after flavor first and foremost.
But then comes the real twist: She follows up by gently tearing or rubbing the pieces with her fingers. The result is what she describes as "sort of towards mushy." Instead of big lumps of chicken floating in a pool of mayo, you get a balanced, creamy bite every time. And speaking of mayonnaise, Frankel advises adding the mayo when it's still warm. She emphasizes that the chicken should be warm as well, so that it can blend seamlessly with the mayo. Her method also solves a common complaint about chicken salad: inconsistent texture. Some chicken salads are too chunky to spread, while others break down and lean towards a baby food consistency. This hack gives the chicken salad a more cohesive, spreadable feel, and comes directly from the woman who has claimed that chicken salads are her calling.
Getting that ideal chicken salad texture
When it comes to the best chicken salad, texture matters; even if the flavor is spot-on, it won't hit right if the mouthfeel is off and the salad is dry or rubbery. Bethenny Frankel's approach to chicken salad is all about whipping up something you want to eat right away or keep in the fridge, whether for sandwiches, crackers, or simply eating by the forkful. You don't need a fancy kitchen to pull this off, either.
Once you have your base, add-ins are where you can personalize the dish. Frankel tends to keep it simple: mayo, salt, garlic, onion powder, a hint of Dijon, and a little bit of paprika. But there are various other ways to customize. Add some brown sugar to your chicken salad for a caramelized flavor, or upgrade the salad with tzatziki for a Mediterranean twist. You can also incorporate some finely chopped celery if you want a bit of crunch, or scallions or red onions for a sharper bite. And for the heat-seekers, a bit of horseradish is just the kick your chicken salad needs.
The key is to keep the extras small enough that they don't fight the texture, but complement it. For a last-minute touch, Frankel put in some crispy red onions for an extra kick. But the choice of customization really is all yours. Whether you're meal-prepping or just need a reliable go-to for busy days, this chicken salad technique is worth giving a try.