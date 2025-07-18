Bethenny Frankel's Secret To Getting Chicken Salad Just Right Every Time

Bethenny Frankel knows a thing or two about simple food hacks, and her take on chicken salad is no exception. While most of us shred cooked chicken with forks and call it a day, she gave fans on TikTok a different route, after growing "sick of trashy chicken salads." Her technique starts with boiling the chicken in some seasoned broth. This alone already gives it a yummy boost. In a post on Instagram, she opts for using the white meat from a rotisserie chicken "because it is going to be very seasoned." So, as far as chicken salad goes, Frankel is after flavor first and foremost.

But then comes the real twist: She follows up by gently tearing or rubbing the pieces with her fingers. The result is what she describes as "sort of towards mushy." Instead of big lumps of chicken floating in a pool of mayo, you get a balanced, creamy bite every time. And speaking of mayonnaise, Frankel advises adding the mayo when it's still warm. She emphasizes that the chicken should be warm as well, so that it can blend seamlessly with the mayo. Her method also solves a common complaint about chicken salad: inconsistent texture. Some chicken salads are too chunky to spread, while others break down and lean towards a baby food consistency. This hack gives the chicken salad a more cohesive, spreadable feel, and comes directly from the woman who has claimed that chicken salads are her calling.