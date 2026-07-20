Returning Your Yeti Cooler? Here's What You Need To Know First

Yeti is a popular cooler brand known for its quality and durability. While they are generally expensive, Yeti coolers can be worth the pricey purchase. Plus, customers say Yeti coolers will last for years. But if you find yourself stuck with a Yeti cooler that just isn't everything you needed it to be, there's good news and bad news. The good news is Yeti does accept returns, but the bad news is the brand doesn't accept every kind of return.

Yeti has a 30-day return window, which is pretty standard on merchandise. However, it only accepts returns of products that have been unused and remain in their original packaging. With that said, the brand doesn't give customers the opportunity to test out a cooler before deciding if it's the right fit. Once you remove that packaging, then it's yours. Yeti also does not accept returns on any kind of custom cooler.

If your product is new and unused, there are a still a handful of eligibility requirements it must meet to qualify for a return. It needs to have been purchased directly through Yeti's website (not a third-party store, such as a sporting goods shop), the return must be processed through Yeti's online portal, and you need to include a packing slip. Returns can be dropped off and processed for free through a UPS drop-off point, but if you don't have one near you, then you're stuck paying for return shipping.