Returning Your Yeti Cooler? Here's What You Need To Know First
Yeti is a popular cooler brand known for its quality and durability. While they are generally expensive, Yeti coolers can be worth the pricey purchase. Plus, customers say Yeti coolers will last for years. But if you find yourself stuck with a Yeti cooler that just isn't everything you needed it to be, there's good news and bad news. The good news is Yeti does accept returns, but the bad news is the brand doesn't accept every kind of return.
Yeti has a 30-day return window, which is pretty standard on merchandise. However, it only accepts returns of products that have been unused and remain in their original packaging. With that said, the brand doesn't give customers the opportunity to test out a cooler before deciding if it's the right fit. Once you remove that packaging, then it's yours. Yeti also does not accept returns on any kind of custom cooler.
If your product is new and unused, there are a still a handful of eligibility requirements it must meet to qualify for a return. It needs to have been purchased directly through Yeti's website (not a third-party store, such as a sporting goods shop), the return must be processed through Yeti's online portal, and you need to include a packing slip. Returns can be dropped off and processed for free through a UPS drop-off point, but if you don't have one near you, then you're stuck paying for return shipping.
There could be a workaround for making an unqualified return
Leave it to the internet to find a workaround, right? While nothing is guaranteed if your product doesn't meet the return criteria, Reddit users have one general recommendation when you hit a speed bump in the return process: call Yeti directly. "[The] worst they can say is no. But they may be more amenable to an exchange rather than a full return," one Reddit user commented after someone mentioned in a r/YetiCoolers thread that they had missed the 30-day return window.
Another user complained in a separate r/YetiCoolers thread about not receiving a proper refund for a returned item, after which they assumed their product must not have met the standards. However, someone noted it was worth calling to ask. "Reach out to Yeti. This happened to me ... they received it, and I didn't get the credit until I reached out again," the person wrote. Ultimately, Yeti's return policy is specific, but sometimes speaking to the right person can make all the difference. It's worth doing plenty of research online to make sure the cooler you purchase is the one you want; avoid buying a cooler just because it's stylish, and you might save a headache on the return.