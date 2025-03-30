The Secret To Rich, Berry-Flavored Butter In Seconds Without Fruit

Compound butter is one of those secret kitchen hacks that looks complicated to make and impressive to serve, but it's actually the easiest trick in the book. You can make honey butter for your dinner rolls by whipping the two ingredients together or you can flavor your steak with a quickly mixed knob of compound garlic butter. But what about breakfast where butter usually has a starring role on toast, scones, biscuits, muffins, French toast, pancakes, and waffles? Berry-flavored butter is the answer.

Sweet, rich, and buttery, berry compound butter is the brightly colored complement to all your breakfast favorites. But simply blitzing fresh berries together with a stick of butter has a few pitfalls. First, you need to add sugar to bring out the sweetness of the berries. Second, all berries contain a good bit of water, which can be a challenge when aiming to create that perfectly spreadable butter consistency. For a sweet, subtle, fruit-forward flavor, the secret is to use berry jam instead.

To create perfect berry-flavored butter in seconds, simply blend together a stick of butter and two tablespoons of your favorite berry jam or jelly, like raspberry, blackberry, or marionberry, for 30 seconds in the food processor until smooth. The resulting mixture will be firm but easy to spread, delightfully colorful, and subtly sweet with a strong fruit flavor. Swirl your concoction into a serving dish for breakfast today or place your mixture on a layer of plastic wrap, shape it into a pleasingly shaped log, and store it in the freezer for future slicing and serving.