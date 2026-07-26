Give Salad Dressings A Fruity Punch By Adding This Simple Ingredient

While you can certainly make a crisp, vibrant salad with all sorts of fresh-tasting ingredients, giving this colorful meal a fruit-inspired twist is sure to please your tastebuds. Besides upgrading your standard assortment of greens with sliced strawberries or chopped apples, why not make a fruity salad dressing as well? All you need is a spoonful of your favorite jam, which gives even the most basic three-ingredient red wine vinaigrettes a dose of mild sweetness and a slightly thicker, more enjoyable consistency.

For a light, tangy dressing, choose a vinegar with more acidity, such as white wine or Champagne. You can also use Ina Garten's favorite lemon vinaigrette as inspiration and swap out the lemon juice for vinegar. Follow the standard ratio of 3 parts oil to 1 part vinegar, then add 1 to 2 tablespoons of your favorite jam. Lighter vinegars typically pair well with jams made of stone fruits, citrus fruits, strawberries, and raspberries. Conversely, dark vinegars, such as red wine and balsamic, pair well with dark jams, such as blackberry and fig. Whichever combination you choose, add a small amount of Dijon mustard to the mix for additional flavor and texture.