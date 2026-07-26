Give Salad Dressings A Fruity Punch By Adding This Simple Ingredient
While you can certainly make a crisp, vibrant salad with all sorts of fresh-tasting ingredients, giving this colorful meal a fruit-inspired twist is sure to please your tastebuds. Besides upgrading your standard assortment of greens with sliced strawberries or chopped apples, why not make a fruity salad dressing as well? All you need is a spoonful of your favorite jam, which gives even the most basic three-ingredient red wine vinaigrettes a dose of mild sweetness and a slightly thicker, more enjoyable consistency.
For a light, tangy dressing, choose a vinegar with more acidity, such as white wine or Champagne. You can also use Ina Garten's favorite lemon vinaigrette as inspiration and swap out the lemon juice for vinegar. Follow the standard ratio of 3 parts oil to 1 part vinegar, then add 1 to 2 tablespoons of your favorite jam. Lighter vinegars typically pair well with jams made of stone fruits, citrus fruits, strawberries, and raspberries. Conversely, dark vinegars, such as red wine and balsamic, pair well with dark jams, such as blackberry and fig. Whichever combination you choose, add a small amount of Dijon mustard to the mix for additional flavor and texture.
Creative ways to prepare and enjoy fruity salad dressings
Aside from mixing your salad dressing in a separate bowl, there's a genius way to reuse spent jam jars: simply add your oil, vinegar, mustard, and spices directly to a jar with only a little bit of jam remaining, add the lid, and shake it all together. Not only does this hack ensure every last bit of jam is put to good use, but this quick, convenient method also streamlines preparation.
Once you solidify the best way to make jam-infused salad dressings, choose jams that complement at least one or two toppings in your next salad. After all, jam-based salad dressings don't pair well with every single type of salad. Knowing this, plan ahead, and ensure you build your salad with fresh ingredients that benefit from a touch of added sweetness. For example, dress your next plate of greens with toasted pecans, feta cheese, fresh raspberries, and, in turn, use raspberry jam to bring out the sweet flavor of the berries. You can also make a summer salad with fresh corn, cucumbers, and peaches, and complement these ingredients with a tangy dressing made with apricot jam. During the cold season, you can even pair hearty winter salads layered with toasted pecans, apples, and cheddar with a balsamic dressing infused with fig jam.