Don't Throw Out That Spent Jam Jar. Make This Instead

The condiment you should totally pass on buying at the store is undoubtedly salad dressing, because it's both too easy and cost effective to quickly whip up on your own at home. You'd be surprised what some oil, vinegar, and a bit of salt and pepper can do — not to mention the added hits of flavoring from things like a dollop of jam.

The flavor of jam, jelly, or marmalade you use for this waste-not-want-not recipe is up to you as are many of the other components. This is more of a loose guide, than a strict recipe. No matter the fruity flavor — strawberry, apricot, or mixed berry — all will work beautifully to add a hint of sweetness while helping emulsify and blend the other ingredients. The trick to a good homemade oil and vinegar dressing is largely the basic suggested ratio of three parts oil to one part vinegar. While there are exceptions and personal taste must be considered, straying from this ratio can mess up an otherwise great dressing, making it too oily or too sour.

Considering adding to your jar seasonings like salt, pepper, and perhaps a squeeze of Dijon mustard. Stir or shake heartily until the mixture is smooth and blended. A second life for that schmear of jam at the bottom of the jar and a perfect dressing for salads that dirtied no new dishes? Sign us up.