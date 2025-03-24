Don't Throw Out That Spent Jam Jar. Make This Instead
For those of us who simply can't bear to toss an empty jam, pasta sauce, or pickle jar, and are always rescuing glass vessels from the recycling, your zero-waste habit is about to become even more validated. Reusing and recycling is not a habit to apologize for. Those empty jars, once cleaned and scrubbed free from their labels, make excellent containers for everything from storing grains to meal-prepped breakfasts.
Here's another zero waste tip: Instead of tossing nearly empty jars of fruity jam or jelly (yes, there's a difference!), use that last bit of leftover jamminess at the bottom to create a DIY salad dressing. We've all got those nearly used up jars in our fridge. When there's little more than a teaspoon or so of strawberry or grape jam left clinging to the bottom of the jar, put the jam to use as a dressing ingredient. The tiny amount of sweetness is just the thing to mix with pantry staples like oil, vinegar, salt, and garlic to make a delectable homemade salad dressing with just a hint of fruitiness to round out the tang and fatty richness of the other basic ingredients.
Follow the golden ratio for dressing
The condiment you should totally pass on buying at the store is undoubtedly salad dressing, because it's both too easy and cost effective to quickly whip up on your own at home. You'd be surprised what some oil, vinegar, and a bit of salt and pepper can do — not to mention the added hits of flavoring from things like a dollop of jam.
The flavor of jam, jelly, or marmalade you use for this waste-not-want-not recipe is up to you as are many of the other components. This is more of a loose guide, than a strict recipe. No matter the fruity flavor — strawberry, apricot, or mixed berry — all will work beautifully to add a hint of sweetness while helping emulsify and blend the other ingredients. The trick to a good homemade oil and vinegar dressing is largely the basic suggested ratio of three parts oil to one part vinegar. While there are exceptions and personal taste must be considered, straying from this ratio can mess up an otherwise great dressing, making it too oily or too sour.
Considering adding to your jar seasonings like salt, pepper, and perhaps a squeeze of Dijon mustard. Stir or shake heartily until the mixture is smooth and blended. A second life for that schmear of jam at the bottom of the jar and a perfect dressing for salads that dirtied no new dishes? Sign us up.