3 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Jimmy John's Italian Club Sandwich
Jimmy John's is one of the top sandwich franchises in the U.S. thanks to its customizability, top-notch bread, and reasonable prices. We've already shared some restaurant secrets you didn't know about Jimmy John's, and here, we're giving you some insider know-how about taking the chain's No. 9 Italian Night Club sandwich to the next level.
The sandwich is a fan favorite at Jimmy John's. It's loaded with traditional Italian meats, including salami, ham, and capocollo (also known as capicola, a seasoned, usually thin-sliced Italian meat that's different from prosciutto). The three meats are topped off with provolone, various veggies, mayo, oil, vinegar, and a shake of an oregano-basil blend. Basically, everything an Italian sandwich should be.
That being said, there are three ways we think you can improve on the near-perfection that is the Jimmy John's Italian Night Club. First, add hot peppers (order extra if you're feeling spicy). Adding extra veggies is one of the ordering hacks at Jimmy John's everyone should know, and it can boost the flavor of your Italian club. The peppers add a decent amount of heat, which plays well with the capocollo. You can also order them on the side if you want to control how much spice you want added to your sandwich. Next, you should try out some different proteins.
Try mixing up proteins to customize your Italian Night Club experience
If you're not a huge fan of ham, or the ham, salami, and capocollo is a little heavy for your tastes, ask to have your sandwich made with turkey in place of ham. The chain's turkey is hand-sliced, and might help you more fully embrace the tastes of salami and capocollo on the sandwich (turkey takes a backseat to the rich tastes of Italian deli meat). If you want to load up on meats in your sandwich, you could simply request turkey as an add-on instead of subbing it in for ham.
Another option is to add bacon. Jimmy John's has caught some heat on Reddit for classifying bacon-less sandwiches as clubs, but thankfully, you can easily customize your sandwich to include a few strips of the good stuff. You can also push your sandwich toward a more traditional club by having your bread toasted. No matter how you decide to customize it, the Italian Night Club is a sandwich to come back to again and again.