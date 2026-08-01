3 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Jimmy John's Italian Club Sandwich

Jimmy John's is one of the top sandwich franchises in the U.S. thanks to its customizability, top-notch bread, and reasonable prices. We've already shared some restaurant secrets you didn't know about Jimmy John's, and here, we're giving you some insider know-how about taking the chain's No. 9 Italian Night Club sandwich to the next level.

The sandwich is a fan favorite at Jimmy John's. It's loaded with traditional Italian meats, including salami, ham, and capocollo (also known as capicola, a seasoned, usually thin-sliced Italian meat that's different from prosciutto). The three meats are topped off with provolone, various veggies, mayo, oil, vinegar, and a shake of an oregano-basil blend. Basically, everything an Italian sandwich should be.

That being said, there are three ways we think you can improve on the near-perfection that is the Jimmy John's Italian Night Club. First, add hot peppers (order extra if you're feeling spicy). Adding extra veggies is one of the ordering hacks at Jimmy John's everyone should know, and it can boost the flavor of your Italian club. The peppers add a decent amount of heat, which plays well with the capocollo. You can also order them on the side if you want to control how much spice you want added to your sandwich. Next, you should try out some different proteins.