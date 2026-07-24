The Cajun Way To Enjoy Rice Is Pure Decadence

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In Southwest Louisiana, where I grew up, good food is a centerpiece to life, and even the simplest dish is prepared with time and love, especially time. That's why making something like red beans and rice or gumbo is an all-day affair there. Even something as basic as gravy, a go-to accompaniment for rice, can take three hours to cook to get just the right consistency. When we say gravy in Cajun country, we mean something very different from what most people think of. This isn't the thin brown stuff you'd ladle over your turkey and mashed potatoes at Thanksgiving; it's a rich sauce packed with fork-tender meat. Like much of Cajun cooking, rice and gravy uses simple ingredients to create a dish that's much greater than the sum of its parts

It's typically made using cheaper cuts of beef, but pork and chicken are also popular proteins for this dish. Cajun gravy doesn't typically start with a flour-and-oil-based roux, the key component in gumbo, but instead gets its richness and thick consistency from the meat's fat and juices, which are slowly cooked down before water or stock is added. Other ingredients include the holy trinity of onions, green peppers, and celery, along with plenty of Cajun seasoning, which often includes a generous amount of cayenne pepper, garlic powder, salt, plus other spices (I'm partial to Tony Chachere's). It's easily one of the best meat-over-rice dishes you'll ever taste, and it all boils down to carefully developing flavor.