The Cajun Way To Enjoy Rice Is Pure Decadence
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In Southwest Louisiana, where I grew up, good food is a centerpiece to life, and even the simplest dish is prepared with time and love, especially time. That's why making something like red beans and rice or gumbo is an all-day affair there. Even something as basic as gravy, a go-to accompaniment for rice, can take three hours to cook to get just the right consistency. When we say gravy in Cajun country, we mean something very different from what most people think of. This isn't the thin brown stuff you'd ladle over your turkey and mashed potatoes at Thanksgiving; it's a rich sauce packed with fork-tender meat. Like much of Cajun cooking, rice and gravy uses simple ingredients to create a dish that's much greater than the sum of its parts
It's typically made using cheaper cuts of beef, but pork and chicken are also popular proteins for this dish. Cajun gravy doesn't typically start with a flour-and-oil-based roux, the key component in gumbo, but instead gets its richness and thick consistency from the meat's fat and juices, which are slowly cooked down before water or stock is added. Other ingredients include the holy trinity of onions, green peppers, and celery, along with plenty of Cajun seasoning, which often includes a generous amount of cayenne pepper, garlic powder, salt, plus other spices (I'm partial to Tony Chachere's). It's easily one of the best meat-over-rice dishes you'll ever taste, and it all boils down to carefully developing flavor.
What makes Cajun rice and gravy so delicious?
The secret to this dish's decadence starts with the ingredients. The combination of the celery, onions, and green peppers is savory and earthy, adding a foundational depth of flavor to whatever else it's cooked with. The generous amount of Cajun seasoning brings heat, brightness, and even more complexity. Crucially, the meat is seared intensely to start (just to the edge of a burn), which builds rich umami notes, while slow-cooking the meat, as you would with something like pot roast, makes it super tender and lets the gravy absorb all those delicious flavors. When all is said and done, you end up with a velvety, deeply browned, and robustly savory accompaniment to plain white rice.
Cajun cooking has always been about using what's available. Since rice has been and continues to be a staple crop in Louisiana (more than 470,000 acres are currently under cultivation), it appears in all kinds of dishes. Additionally, Cajuns have always been thrifty while also loving good food. Rice and gravy is a perfect example of how these two aspects come together. By lovingly and slowly cooking cheaper, tougher cuts of meat, it transforms them into something truly special, beyond just being an ultra-tasty, budget-friendly dish. If you've never tried rice and gravy, add it to your list of must-try Cajun dishes.