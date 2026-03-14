10 Cajun Foods You Need To Try At Least Once

Provincial ingredients, powerful seasonings, scorched aromas: these are the hallmarks of Louisiana eating. But if you travel further south — past the outskirts of New Orleans — an authentic, hyperlocal cuisine thrives: Cajun food. While Jambalaya gets the most shout outs, the cuisine's range is a diverse a pastiche of Spanish, French, and West African food cultures.

To better understand this cuisine, we spoke to three chefs: Yvette Bonanno of Louisiana Crave-A-Ball in Baton Rouge, Kate Rousset of High Road DelicaTexan in Austin, and chef Adam Lathan of the Nashville-based restaurant The Gumbo Bros. They not only share backgrounds in the rural fare, but hold powerful memories attesting to the region's humble, unpretentious recipes.

One thing to know right away is that no, Cajun and Creole cuisine are not the same thing. "While Creole cuisine is more European-influenced with cream and butter-based sauces, Cajun cooking relies on building deep flavors 'low and slow'," as seen in a traditional gumbo," Rousset explains. Lathan also chimes in on its cultural importance, too: "Cajun food is ultimately about community. It's honest cooking meant to be shared, not overcomplicated or precious. At its heart, it's about bringing people together around a table, and that's what makes it so special." But that's just the beginning to understanding Cajun food, read on to discover 10 Cajun dishes you should try at least once.