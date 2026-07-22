For A Tangier Coleslaw, Add A Splash Of This Powerhouse Ingredient

It's rare to find anyone extolling the virtues of a truly exciting coleslaw. That's largely because the classic side and occasional sandwich topper is fairly formulaic. One or more cabbage varieties, some carrots, simple seasonings like salt and pepper, and, of course, a bit of mayo to hold it all together, can make for a perfectly nice shredded veg salad. But coleslaw is easily elevated, and even something as simple as a splash of kombucha in the mix can give it a mighty tangy kick.

For the uninitiated, kombucha is fermented tea that you can make from scratch in a multi-day process or, you know, just buy at the store — there are plenty of brands and flavors to choose from. While the common, black tea-based kombucha is great for this coleslaw adaptation, should you prefer something extra, like mango or berry, by all means, go bananas. There will still be some variance between makers, but a basic kombucha should taste a little tart, with a tang that will perk your other ingredients right up. It will perform similarly to the bright, acidic vinegar that you'll see in various quantities in many standard coleslaw recipes, but with its own funky zing. You just need to know how to use it.