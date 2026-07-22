For A Tangier Coleslaw, Add A Splash Of This Powerhouse Ingredient
It's rare to find anyone extolling the virtues of a truly exciting coleslaw. That's largely because the classic side and occasional sandwich topper is fairly formulaic. One or more cabbage varieties, some carrots, simple seasonings like salt and pepper, and, of course, a bit of mayo to hold it all together, can make for a perfectly nice shredded veg salad. But coleslaw is easily elevated, and even something as simple as a splash of kombucha in the mix can give it a mighty tangy kick.
For the uninitiated, kombucha is fermented tea that you can make from scratch in a multi-day process or, you know, just buy at the store — there are plenty of brands and flavors to choose from. While the common, black tea-based kombucha is great for this coleslaw adaptation, should you prefer something extra, like mango or berry, by all means, go bananas. There will still be some variance between makers, but a basic kombucha should taste a little tart, with a tang that will perk your other ingredients right up. It will perform similarly to the bright, acidic vinegar that you'll see in various quantities in many standard coleslaw recipes, but with its own funky zing. You just need to know how to use it.
Acing kombucha-enhanced coleslaw at home
Anyone who's ever felt refreshed after their very first sip of effervescent kombucha will understand that a little of this flavor-packed beverage goes a long way. But then, so does the vinegar that you'll see replacing or even just supplementing the mayo in a lot of coleslaw recipes. Should you wish to use kombucha in an all-vinegar slaw, taste it first to test its intensity. If it's about as bracing and potent as the vinegar that you'd normally use, you can probably swap in the kombucha completely. If the fermented beverage seems considerably punchier than your vinegar, consider using half as much instead.
Because you're less likely to load up on the vinegar in a creamy, mayo-based coleslaw, you can more easily replace it with kombucha for a subtle twist. A splash amounts to a couple of tablespoons or so for every cup of mayonnaise in this case. Just make sure to stir the probiotic-rich tea into the mayo to ensure it emulsifies evenly before tossing the dressing with the vegetables. With kombucha punching up your slaw, you can add a little excitement to a classic side dish, and expect high marks from anyone lucky enough to snag a taste.