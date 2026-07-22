Not Mayo Or Mustard: This Is The Condiment Americans Say They Love The Most

When you think of condiments, what comes to mind? Maybe it's the ketchup and mustard on your favorite fast food burger or the relish and sauerkraut that dress up your go-to hot dog. But none of these savory, tangy condiments are the best of the best — according to American taste buds, at least. No, that accolade belongs to peanut butter, the rich and often roasty spread that's one-half of the iconic PB&J sandwich.

According to a YouGov poll, peanut butter takes the cake as the United States' favorite condiment, with 44% of Americans saying they love it and 35% saying they like it. This gives peanut butter a positivity rating of 79%, higher than any other spread or sauce on the list. Honey took second place and salsa third, while the top five is rounded out by barbecue sauce and chocolate sauce, respectively (ketchup finally appears at No. 6).

What is it about peanut butter that makes it so desirable? Sure, it's the perfect complement to jelly or apple slices. But once you zoom out from those classic lunchtime treats, its elite condiment status becomes clear. Ultimately, the real reason people love peanut butter so much seems to boil down to one thing.