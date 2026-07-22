Not Mayo Or Mustard: This Is The Condiment Americans Say They Love The Most
When you think of condiments, what comes to mind? Maybe it's the ketchup and mustard on your favorite fast food burger or the relish and sauerkraut that dress up your go-to hot dog. But none of these savory, tangy condiments are the best of the best — according to American taste buds, at least. No, that accolade belongs to peanut butter, the rich and often roasty spread that's one-half of the iconic PB&J sandwich.
According to a YouGov poll, peanut butter takes the cake as the United States' favorite condiment, with 44% of Americans saying they love it and 35% saying they like it. This gives peanut butter a positivity rating of 79%, higher than any other spread or sauce on the list. Honey took second place and salsa third, while the top five is rounded out by barbecue sauce and chocolate sauce, respectively (ketchup finally appears at No. 6).
What is it about peanut butter that makes it so desirable? Sure, it's the perfect complement to jelly or apple slices. But once you zoom out from those classic lunchtime treats, its elite condiment status becomes clear. Ultimately, the real reason people love peanut butter so much seems to boil down to one thing.
Why do Americans love peanut butter so much?
The devotion Americans have to this creamy-crunchy condiment most likely stems from its versatility. The fact that it works as a topping for your favorite ice cream sundae, as well as in a sauce for noodles or slathered across a juicy burger, makes it one of those staples that's at home in almost everyone's pantry. Given that it appears in so many different dishes (like cookies, overnight oats, and smoothies, to name a few more), it's no surprise that peanut butter is a $2 billion industry.
The National Peanut Board reported in 2025 that roughly 94% of American homes had a jar of peanut butter on hand, suggesting that it's even more popular than YouGov found in its poll. There's also the added element of nostalgia; people associate a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with childhood, which could make the nutty condiment more desirable to shoppers.
Of course, there are other benefits to peanut butter beyond its versatility and old-school flavor. It's also a satiating snack that's rich in healthy fats and a good source of vitamins E and B3. To ensure you're getting the best quality, look for a natural peanut butter made with as few ingredients as possible, such as only salt and peanuts, or make your own from scratch.