This Is The Hands-Down Best Natural Peanut Butter Brand On Store Shelves

Peanut butter without palm oil, sugar or other sweeteners, or stabilizers can be a tricky one, often a little dry, too oily, or even bitter. So when we set out to determine the best and worst brands of natural peanut butter, we were surprised to learn that Woodstock Organic Smooth Peanut Butter was actually a mostly enjoyable experience for our reviewer and their family. In fact, in a lineup of 10 other contenders, it was the only one to earn a pretty darn near-perfect 3.6 out of 4. Color us impressed.

And let's be clear: It isn't easy to be up against a series of other all-natural peanut butters. Being natural means everything was stripped back to basics with just peanuts and perhaps a bit of salt or peanut oil, so there is no hiding behind flavors, sweeteners, or palm oil in this competition. Therefore, to win with just peanuts is a pretty impressive feat, but Woodstock came through by having the perfect spreadable and creamy texture that our panels of self-proclaimed peanut butter experts thoroughly enjoyed.

The takeaway was that Woodstock was the only peanut butter likely to survive a taste test by the whole family: adults, kids, and even dogs alike. So if you're still stuck on the notion that natural peanut butter can't be creamy or tasty, you add that to the list of peanut butter myths you can stop believing today.