7 '90s Fast Food Mascots That Defined Millennials' Childhoods

Millennials are all about nostalgia, haven't you heard? There are about a million think pieces on the matter, speculating about the great, big "why" of it all. Is it our diminished economic hopes? Or the seismic shift in technology that took place right as we came of age? Who knows. All I know is that I sometimes find myself craving Hubba Bubba soda, even though it wasn't even all that good, or else I stay up until 3 a.m. feverishly researching what happened to Rax Roast Beef and its mascot, Mr. Delicious.

Point being, a lot of what makes millennials, well, millennials, can be found in the rear view and, more often than not, in vintage commercials and branding. There are a number of mascots made famous by the fast food ad campaigns of the 1990s that have helped shape this shared generational identity. So, we gathered seven of the most impactful characters to spark the magic of memory that keeps the most overworked and unappreciated of generations chugging along.