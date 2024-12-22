The Rise And Fall Of The Taco Bell Chihuahua

Last year, Chowhound writer Buffy Naillon investigated the history of McDonald's iconic Hamburglar mascot and the fluctuation of his popularity over the span of his time as one of the faces of the McDonald's brand. While Taco Bell's most famous character is far less famous than the McDonaldland gang (including Ronald McDonald the clown and the recently viral purple blob named Grimace), forgetting her legacy would be an insult.

Taco Bell's most beloved mascot was a 12-pound chihuahua named Gidget. She was given the job thanks to animal trainer Sue Chipperton, who boasts over 60 movies in her repertoire and has trained animals for blockbusters such as "Legally Blonde" (2001), "Beverly Hills Chihuahua" (2008), and "Jurassic World" (2015).

While working with Studio Animal Services, Chipperton was seeking out a litter of West Highland terrier puppies for a future project; however, at the breeder's home, she fell in love with a particularly spunky, bouncy eight-week-old chihuahua puppy with large ears. Then and there, she decided that the dog was destined to be a star. The studio adopted the puppy, and the rest is history.