This Popular '90s Bubblegum Brand Tried To Branch Out Into Soda, And We're Glad It Didn't Blow Up
If you enjoy yourself a good chew, then you're probably familiar with Hubba Bubba. Its signature pink color, bubblegum taste, and ability to blow truly magnificent bubbles has earned the brand a loyal following since its initial 1979 release. And there are many ways in which to enjoy your Hubba Bubba, from Bubble Tape (found in round containers resembling measuring tape), to Hubba Bubba Max, and their mini gum. But there may be one product that even the hubbiest of bubba enthusiasts might not know about: Hubba Bubba soda.
The soft drink version of the popular candy was short lived. It was first released in 1988 and later discontinued in the 1990s. It was a part of a trend during the two decades in which novelty sodas were all the rage, and odd flavors really got to have their day in the sun. But this flavor stands out thanks to its quirky, mismatched pink color and unconventional flavor that is anything but refreshing.
Okay, so bubblegum-flavored foods aren't unheard of. Bubblegum ice cream is a scoop shop classic, and its mysterious, vaguely fruity flavor has also been found in syrup form at Italian ice stands. But how did that pink, chewable candy make its way to the soda aisle? And why didn't it stick around? It's a topic well worth the chew.
How the bubble came to be and then burst
Bubblegum is as American as apple pie. Perhaps more so, considering the chewy treat was invented in Philadelphia, while the pie came about in England. The candy was first invented in 1928, by a man named Walter Diemer who was working for a chewing gum company. Diemer was the one responsible for making the gum pink, and for giving it its distinct flavor. Throughout the years, this mysterious but indistinct flavor has made its way to a variety of different products, from candles to cupcakes and, of course, soda.
Bubblegum soda, or at least Hubba Bubba's bubblegum soda was invented by a man named Steve Roede. Supposedly inspired by bubblegum Italian ice syrup flavor, Roede worked to create a bubbly bubblegum drink. The product soon made its way to Wrigley, the parent company of Hubba Bubba, then Wrigley partnered up with AJ Canfield, a now defunct soda company, to release the pink soft drink in 1988.
As the soda was a novelty drink it was primarily sold at Toys R Us. However, as with most novelties, the candy flavored drink did not stand the test of time. There are probably a myriad of reasons why the drink didn't endure, but chief among them was probably its taste. On a Facebook post discussing the drink, many commenters remarked on the drink's less than stellar flavor, with some comparing it to gum flavored saliva. So, maybe we can leave this drink in the past, along with leg warmers and home perms.
A time of weird and wacky sodas
A Hubba Bubba soda may seem like an odd, out-of-left-field product to release. What could the makers of Hubba Bubba, much less its soda making partner, have been thinking when they released the neon pink drink? How could something so unexpected be a hit? Well, the 1980s and 1990s were an odd time for bubbling beverages, to say the least.
These decades saw the introduction (and discontinuation) of many new soda flavors hoping to be the next big thing. The push towards invention, innovation, and novelty was such that even mainstay soft drink companies were quick to switch up staple products. Perhaps the most iconic examples of this were 1985's New Coke, a reformulated version of Coca-Cola, and the 1992 release of Crystal Pepsi. However, like Hubba Bubba soda, these drinks weren't long for the market, and soon faded into the realm of pop culture trivia.
So, it seems that the bubblegum drink was simply a part of a fad, one which colored the cultural zeitgeist of the decades. And while it didn't leave a lasting impression, it did at least give a pop of color to the world, even if it was for a short period. However, just because Hubba Bubba soda didn't last, doesn't mean that finding a bubblegum flavored pop is impossible. The drink seems to have found its niche online, where novelty products can more easily find niche audiences. There are many novelty soda companies that make bubblegum-flavored drinks that you can try for yourself, even if the Hubba Bubba has been lost to time.