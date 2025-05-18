This Popular '90s Bubblegum Brand Tried To Branch Out Into Soda, And We're Glad It Didn't Blow Up

If you enjoy yourself a good chew, then you're probably familiar with Hubba Bubba. Its signature pink color, bubblegum taste, and ability to blow truly magnificent bubbles has earned the brand a loyal following since its initial 1979 release. And there are many ways in which to enjoy your Hubba Bubba, from Bubble Tape (found in round containers resembling measuring tape), to Hubba Bubba Max, and their mini gum. But there may be one product that even the hubbiest of bubba enthusiasts might not know about: Hubba Bubba soda.

The soft drink version of the popular candy was short lived. It was first released in 1988 and later discontinued in the 1990s. It was a part of a trend during the two decades in which novelty sodas were all the rage, and odd flavors really got to have their day in the sun. But this flavor stands out thanks to its quirky, mismatched pink color and unconventional flavor that is anything but refreshing.

Okay, so bubblegum-flavored foods aren't unheard of. Bubblegum ice cream is a scoop shop classic, and its mysterious, vaguely fruity flavor has also been found in syrup form at Italian ice stands. But how did that pink, chewable candy make its way to the soda aisle? And why didn't it stick around? It's a topic well worth the chew.