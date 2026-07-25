You Don't Need Mustard For Rich, Flavorful Deviled Eggs
If you're at a cocktail party, summer picnic, or holiday potluck, you're likely to find deviled eggs on the table. Although the appetizer might feel like a modern invention, the addictive bites have been bringing this joy to dining tables around the globe for more than 100 years. Other variations of the snack have been on the rise over the past several decades, with enthusiasts incorporating ingredients like wasabi and horseradish, and topping them with caviar or pickled carrots. (Up the ante at your next potluck by serving them deep-fried.)
Although a core ingredient, you don't actually need mustard for flavorful deviled eggs. Instead swap it for a vinegar-based hot sauce. This will bring the same tangy element to the mixture, cutting through the richness of the egg yolk and mayonnaise counterparts just as the vinegar in mustard does, but with an added kick. Brands like Texas Pete, Cholula, or Crystal all work well here. If you find your filling is too thin or for those looking for a thicker consistency, opt for a thicker sauce like Valentina or even Sriracha or combine your hot sauce with a 50-50 blend of mayonnaise and full-fat Greek yogurt. Either way the end result is just as satisfying as the original and leaves room for some creative toppings as well.
Get creative with your toppings
Once you've assembled the base of your deviled eggs, it's time to talk toppings. While the original recipe, usually only calls for a sprinkle of paprika, the fiery version makes room for a variety of garnishes.
While sliced scallions, crispy prosciutto, or the traditional dusting of smoked paprika still work well here (and can help mellow the heat if you want to keep things mild), we suggest doubling down on spicy ingredients and thinking outside the box. For example, a chili crisp topping — Chef Troy's garlic chili is our favorite brand — would make for a delightfully crunchy juxtaposition to the creaminess of the egg. Jalapeños are another great option; add slice or a sprinkle of finely chopped pepper to your egg for a fresh element or play into the vinegar flavors of your hot sauce with brine-y pickled jalapeños.
Treat the egg as other reimagined snacks for an even more creative twist on the dish. Top your deviled eggs with sweet pickle relish, reminiscent of a classic egg salad sandwich. Blue cheese would perfectly top off a Buffalo Wing-inspired egg made with Frank's Red Hot, a standard in wing sauces. Or choose crunchy dill pickles as a cooling addition atop a super spicy Nashville-style hot deviled egg. Whatever avenue you choose, there's no wrong answer here — serve them up and enjoy.