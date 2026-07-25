You Don't Need Mustard For Rich, Flavorful Deviled Eggs

If you're at a cocktail party, summer picnic, or holiday potluck, you're likely to find deviled eggs on the table. Although the appetizer might feel like a modern invention, the addictive bites have been bringing this joy to dining tables around the globe for more than 100 years. Other variations of the snack have been on the rise over the past several decades, with enthusiasts incorporating ingredients like wasabi and horseradish, and topping them with caviar or pickled carrots. (Up the ante at your next potluck by serving them deep-fried.)

Although a core ingredient, you don't actually need mustard for flavorful deviled eggs. Instead swap it for a vinegar-based hot sauce. This will bring the same tangy element to the mixture, cutting through the richness of the egg yolk and mayonnaise counterparts just as the vinegar in mustard does, but with an added kick. Brands like Texas Pete, Cholula, or Crystal all work well here. If you find your filling is too thin or for those looking for a thicker consistency, opt for a thicker sauce like Valentina or even Sriracha or combine your hot sauce with a 50-50 blend of mayonnaise and full-fat Greek yogurt. Either way the end result is just as satisfying as the original and leaves room for some creative toppings as well.