Give Your Root Beer Float Better Flavor When You Do This Step First
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Most sweet treat lovers would agree that details matter when making classic ice cream confections, and root beer floats are no exception. While it takes little to no effort to pour any brand of the herbaceous soda over a hearty scoop of conventional vanilla ice cream, to elevate your frozen treat and go the extra mile, make sure to first select high-quality ingredients for the best taste.
Given that there are countless varieties of both vanilla ice cream and root beer to choose from, stick to brands that use minimal ingredients and have good reputations. For starters, when selecting the best ice cream for the job, choose a variety made with real cream, milk, and spices like vanilla. Or, check the product label for ingredients you know and can easily pronounce. Our favorite vanilla ice cream brand has probably made an appearance in your freezer before: Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. Its richness and creaminess makes it a solid, reliable option for this beloved, nostalgic fountain drink, and its pronounced flavor comes from ground vanilla beans.
However, Häagen-Dazs is also often one of the more expensive brands you can buy. Fortunately, there are other, more affordable, popular vanilla ice cream brands you can use to make your next root beer float, like Tillamook or Blue Bell. But of course, ice cream is only half of the frothy equation, and once you choose your preferred scoops, you should focus your attention on the root beer.
Every ingredient matters when making delicious, homemade root beer floats
To choose the best root beer for your homemade floats, select a variety with a clearly distinct, punchy taste. Modern root beers are made with a combination of spices and flavorings to mimic the vintage versions that once included sassafras root (which was banned by the FDA in 1960). And because each brand uses a proprietary recipe, the right root beer for you basically boils down to personal preference.
While you can opt for high-end, craft varieties like Virgil's Root Beer, made with 15 different herbs and seasonings (plus cane sugar), or honey-sweetened Sprecher Root Beer from Wisconsin, you also can't go wrong with one of the more common, popular grocery store brands of root beer, such as A&W or IBC. If you have a hard time picking, stick to a root beer made with a natural sweetener for the cleanest flavor.
Next to choosing the best-tasting, highest-quality root beer, there are a few worthwhile tips you can follow to build the most delicious (and impressive) root beer floats at home. Besides making sure the soda is ice-cold, the ice cream is semi-soft, and the glasses are pre-chilled, you can also layer on delicious toppings like homemade vanilla-infused whipped cream. Better yet, top your floats with syrupy-sweet maraschino cherries for a classically inspired finishing touch.