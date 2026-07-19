Give Your Root Beer Float Better Flavor When You Do This Step First

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Most sweet treat lovers would agree that details matter when making classic ice cream confections, and root beer floats are no exception. While it takes little to no effort to pour any brand of the herbaceous soda over a hearty scoop of conventional vanilla ice cream, to elevate your frozen treat and go the extra mile, make sure to first select high-quality ingredients for the best taste.

Given that there are countless varieties of both vanilla ice cream and root beer to choose from, stick to brands that use minimal ingredients and have good reputations. For starters, when selecting the best ice cream for the job, choose a variety made with real cream, milk, and spices like vanilla. Or, check the product label for ingredients you know and can easily pronounce. Our favorite vanilla ice cream brand has probably made an appearance in your freezer before: Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. Its richness and creaminess makes it a solid, reliable option for this beloved, nostalgic fountain drink, and its pronounced flavor comes from ground vanilla beans.

However, Häagen-Dazs is also often one of the more expensive brands you can buy. Fortunately, there are other, more affordable, popular vanilla ice cream brands you can use to make your next root beer float, like Tillamook or Blue Bell. But of course, ice cream is only half of the frothy equation, and once you choose your preferred scoops, you should focus your attention on the root beer.