Bake Salmon With Cowboy Butter For A Decadent Steakhouse Flavor

For a slightly milder use of the cowboy butter, you can simply brush the fish with olive oil and cook it as you normally would, then spread the butter over the salmon when it comes out of the oven. The butter will melt as the salmon rests, so you'll still get the flavors, but they'll be subtle.

To get the best flavor infusion, add the cowboy butter before the salmon cooks. This way, the butter melts into the salmon while it heats up, and those herbs bake right into the top layer of the fish. You want to coat the salmon fillet entirely in the butter. It doesn't need to be a thick layer, but it needs to be evenly distributed. From there, bake the salmon fillet; the exact time will vary depending on its thickness, but the United States Department of Agriculture recommends cooking salmon to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

The cowboy butter's role doesn't end when the fish goes in the oven. For even more flavor, remove the salmon about halfway through cooking and spread an additional layer of the butter onto the fish. The result is a butter-loaded fillet with a rich, bold profile.