How To Flawlessly Bake Salmon And Reheat The Leftovers

Grilling or pan searing salmon can have its challenges, including issues with overcooking and sticking to the pan or grill. Baked salmon, on the other hand, is a much more forgiving cooking method that is often lower in added fat. The problem with baking salmon is that it leaves a lot to be dsired visually. A white protein called albumin often appears on the surface of salmon that throws off the look, and it can be tricky to achieve the golden-brown caramelization that occurs with pan seared fish.

To get that flawlessly perfect baked salmon, there are a few key tricks. Here, we break down three options that can help you get that delicious, tender salmon in the oven without issue. Choose whichever method is right for you, from roasting and broiling the filets, to brushing with a tasty glaze, to topping with a crispy crust. So, next time you buy salmon at the grocery store, consider one of these options to bake it to perfection.