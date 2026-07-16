13 GE Kitchen Appliances With Deep Discounts In July 2026

GE Appliances is offering great bargains for its kitchen appliances in July 2026. If you're looking to replace your fridge or air fryer, listen up. Included in the enticing offer is the raved-about GE Profile UltraFast Smart Air Fry Oven, which used to be $449, but drops down to $299. Additionally, the GE 17.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator is selling at $729 from its original $1,049. As such, even those on a budget might be enticed to dig into their pockets to participate in the sale.

We rounded up 13 GE kitchen appliances worth considering to help you shop instead of sifting through a catalogue. Now might be the perfect time to replace the wonky appliance that's been giving you trouble — and you can get your hands on one for 30% off or more. Just ask yourself these questions when shopping for an appliance, then dive in.