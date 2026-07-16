13 GE Kitchen Appliances With Deep Discounts In July 2026
GE Appliances is offering great bargains for its kitchen appliances in July 2026. If you're looking to replace your fridge or air fryer, listen up. Included in the enticing offer is the raved-about GE Profile UltraFast Smart Air Fry Oven, which used to be $449, but drops down to $299. Additionally, the GE 17.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator is selling at $729 from its original $1,049. As such, even those on a budget might be enticed to dig into their pockets to participate in the sale.
We rounded up 13 GE kitchen appliances worth considering to help you shop instead of sifting through a catalogue. Now might be the perfect time to replace the wonky appliance that's been giving you trouble — and you can get your hands on one for 30% off or more. Just ask yourself these questions when shopping for an appliance, then dive in.
GE Profile UltraFast Smart Air Fry Oven
The oven's compact size is charming, but it's not all looks. It boasts a no-preheating feature, letting you warm your food much faster — all with a markdown of 33%.
Purchase the GE Profile UltraFast Smart Air Fry Oven for $299 (originally $449).
GE 1.6 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave Oven
This microwave fits perfectly in minimalist kitchens. Its Stainless Steel shade is discounted at 31% off, while its other colors (Fingerprint Resistant Slate, Bisque, White, and Black) are 26%, 20%, 23%, and 23% off, respectively.
Purchase the GE 1.6 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave Oven for $269 (originally $389).
GE Profile 2.1 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Sensor Microwave Oven
This microwave leaves enough room to help you create delicious daily dinners for you and your family. It even has its own venting system, eliminating traces of cooking in your kitchen.
Purchase the GE Profile 2.1 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Sensor Microwave Oven for $449 (originally $719).
GE Profile Energy Star 27.9 Cu. Ft. Smart Fingerprint Resistant 4-Door French-Door Refrigerator with Door In Door
GE refrigerators have a lengthy lifespan. With a 36% discount, this smart, fingerprint-resistant refrigerator is even more of a good bang for your buck. It has convenient modern features, including an advanced water filtration system and spacious storage solutions.
Purchase the GE Profile Energy Star 27.9 Cu. Ft. Smart Fingerprint Resistant Four-Door French-Door Refrigerator with Door In Door for $2,799 (originally $4,399).
GE Energy Star 27 Cu. Ft. Fingerprint Resistant French-Door Refrigerator
This fancy refrigerator offers plenty of enticing features, such as an ice maker that comes with a water filtration system and a multiflow air system, which can extend food's peak freshness. The fingerprint-resistant Stainless Steel and Slate colors are 31% off, while its Black and White colors are only 10% off.
Purchase the GE Energy Star 27 Cu. Ft. Fingerprint Resistant French-Door Refrigerator for $1,799 (originally $2,599).
GE 17.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
This fridge is a reliable kitchen essential. Its basic Fingerprint Resistant Stainless version is discounted at 31%, while the minimalist White and the sleek Black color are at 32% off.
Purchase the GE 17.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $729 (originally $1,049).
GE 21.9 Cu. Ft. Garage Ready Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Keeping a refrigerator in your garage has a hidden cost, which is why you go for a garage-ready version. This fridge can handle environments with temperatures between 38 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can expect it to stay efficient in different settings. Depending on the color, its discount ranges between 31% and 33%.
Purchase the GE 21.9 Cu. Ft. Garage Ready Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $899 (originally $1,299).
GE Profile 30-Inch Smart Built-In Convection Single Wall Oven with No Preheat Air Fry and Precision Cooking
This oven has various precision cooking settings, letting you whip up your favorite dishes without error — but with a 37% discount. It's even voice-activated, so you can adjust its temperature and even set timers without moving a finger.
Purchase the GE Profile 30-Inch Smart Built-In Convection Single Wall Oven with No Preheat Air Fry and Precision Cooking for $2,199 (originally $3,499).
GE Profile 27-Inch Smart Built-In Convection Single Wall Oven
This convection oven is quite similar to the previous entry, with a few minuscule differences, including a smaller capacity. With this oven having a 31% discount, the 30-inch version becomes a slightly better bargain upfront, but this one uses less power, letting you potentially save more in the long run.
Purchase the GE Profile 27-Inch Smart Built-In Convection Single Wall Oven for $2,399 (originally $3,499).
GE Energy Star Fingerprint Resistant Top Control with Stainless Steel Interior Dishwasher with Sanitize Cycle
GE's dishwasher sounds like it can stand out in the market. For one, it's equipped with a dry boost technology, allowing for a better drying process for your dishes — and it comes with a generous 38% discount.
Purchase the GE Energy Star Fingerprint Resistant Top Control with Stainless Steel Interior Dishwasher with Sanitize Cycle for $649 (originally $1,049).
GE Energy Star Top Control with Plastic Interior Dishwasher with Sanitize Cycle and Dry Boost
This dishwasher also has a dry boost feature, and, get this, a steam and sanitation feature, which breaks down tough food debris. Depending on the color, you can get 33% to 40% off.
Purchase the GE Energy Star Top Control with Plastic Interior Dishwasher with Sanitize Cycle and Dry Boost for $449 (originally $749).
GE 30-Inch Slide-In Front-Control Convection Gas Range with No Preheat Air Fry and EasyWash Oven Tray
GE's gas range makes reheating leftovers much more appealing, bringing life and crispiness even to soggy pizzas. It has built-in Wi-Fi, which lets you preheat with just a touch of a button. It's discounted for around 31% to 33%.
Purchase the GE 30-Inch Slide-In Front-Control Convection Gas Range with No Preheat Air Fry and EasyWash Oven Tray for $1,099 (originally $1,649).
GE Energy Star 30-Inch Free-Standing Electric Convection Range with No Preheat Air Fry and EasyWash Oven Tray
Much like other GE products, this electric convection range has impressive features, such as built-in Wi-Fi. It's quite easy to clean with its enamel oven tray, which allows food remnants to easily glide off. It comes in four colors, all of which are currently 30% to 32% off.
Purchase the GE Energy Star 30-Inch Free-Standing Electric Convection Range with No Preheat Air Fry and EasyWash Oven Tray for $779 (originally $1,149).