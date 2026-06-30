GE Refrigerator: What's The Average Life Expectancy?
A 2025 JD Power study has a lot of people looking at popular kitchen appliance brand GE's refrigerators. The well-known brand ranks highest in side-by-side fridges, French door, and top-mount freezer refrigerator reliability, with the fewest problems per 100 appliances over the first three years. But a refrigerator isn't a cheap investment, and that includes GE. The lower-priced top-mounts start at $600, with popular finishes and formats like stainless steel French door-style models starting at $1,800. But that's only based on the first three years of use.
The average lifespan of a refrigerator depends on the format, but it's usually somewhere between 10 and 15 years. It's enough to make you wonder if a GE lasts long enough to make investing in a mid-tier brand worth it. If you buy a GE fridge, some appliance experts suggest it will last between 12 and 16 years, while others say any well-maintained fridge can last as long as two decades.
If you purchased it new and maintain it well — even in small ways like cleaning the water dispenser or changing the filter — then it has a better shot of reaching the dozen-year or more range. That said, some refrigerators may have problems earlier, such as due to faulty parts. If you're worried about something going wrong outside GE's warranty period, you can purchase service protection or appliance insurance to keep it covered for several years.
Some GE refrigerators could last even longer
Depending on who you ask, that GE refrigerator could keep running far longer than two decades. One Reddit user claimed to have inherited a home with a 35-year-old GE fridge, and noted that it didn't have any noticeable problems other than its outdated appearance. However, a 35-year-old fridge wouldn't be energy efficient, so keeping one that old might result in a higher electric bill.
In another Reddit thread discussing the lifespan of GE fridges, a few users claimed that the simpler, the better when it comes to a long-lasting appliance. "Bought my GE Profile refrigerator in 2008. Still going strong. I always avoid ones with a water and ice dispenser in the door," one user wrote in 2023. Another user mentioned that their GE Profile lasted 22 years. Of course, there's no guarantee how long your GE fridge will last, but if you purchased a new one and take good care of it, you might get more time than you think.