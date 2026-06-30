GE Refrigerator: What's The Average Life Expectancy?

A 2025 JD Power study has a lot of people looking at popular kitchen appliance brand GE's refrigerators. The well-known brand ranks highest in side-by-side fridges, French door, and top-mount freezer refrigerator reliability, with the fewest problems per 100 appliances over the first three years. But a refrigerator isn't a cheap investment, and that includes GE. The lower-priced top-mounts start at $600, with popular finishes and formats like stainless steel French door-style models starting at $1,800. But that's only based on the first three years of use.

The average lifespan of a refrigerator depends on the format, but it's usually somewhere between 10 and 15 years. It's enough to make you wonder if a GE lasts long enough to make investing in a mid-tier brand worth it. If you buy a GE fridge, some appliance experts suggest it will last between 12 and 16 years, while others say any well-maintained fridge can last as long as two decades.

If you purchased it new and maintain it well — even in small ways like cleaning the water dispenser or changing the filter — then it has a better shot of reaching the dozen-year or more range. That said, some refrigerators may have problems earlier, such as due to faulty parts. If you're worried about something going wrong outside GE's warranty period, you can purchase service protection or appliance insurance to keep it covered for several years.