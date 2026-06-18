The Hidden Costs Of Keeping A Refrigerator In Your Garage

A refrigerator is a common sight in garages across America, and of course it is — there's space for it, and a second refrigerator often seems like a smart investment for additional cold storage. But while the convenience is certainly there, keeping a refrigerator in the garage often leads to additional costs that may not be apparent upfront. From a shortened appliance lifespan to higher energy bills, it's worth taking a serious look at the pricey downsides before jumping on the garage fridge bandwagon.

To start, most garages are inhospitable to appliances — or any electronics really. That's because electronic circuity is not built to withstand extreme temperature fluctuations, hot or cold. And don't think you're out of the woods just yet if you just so happen to live in the mildest region ever; even moisture can cause corrosion and other damage. It's not just about weather conditions either. Garages are also prone to excessive dirt and debris thanks to their frequent exposure to the outdoors, not to mention all the outdoor tools and any cars you may keep in there as well, which of course can get into your fridge's coils and wear them down. So, although the average refrigerator lifespan is about 12 years long, don't count on a new one in your garage lasting that long.