Transform Canned Chicken Noodle Soup Into A Japanese-Inspired Delicacy With One Ingredient

Though other comfort foods are more indulgent, chicken noodle soup is what we eat when we're sick or want to throw off a chill during the winter months. Perhaps it's the act of sipping savory broth or nostalgia, but something about this particular soup makes the world seem a little brighter. Even better, classic canned chicken noodle is the perfect base for creating a quick, delicious version of a traditional Japanese noodle-based soup that's just as comforting and about 10 times more flavorful. All you need are a few teaspoons of mentsuyu.

Mentsuyu is one of the many traditional sauces you'll find in Japan. It's a combination of soy sauce, sake, mirin, kombu, and dried bonito flakes, with each ingredient contributing to the sauce's final distinct, balanced flavor. Soy sauce brings savory salt, while sake brings a hint of bitter richness. Mirin (a type of rice wine) offers subtle sweetness, while kombu (dried sea kelp) adds signature umami. The mixture is also a little astringent and smoky from the addition of dried bonito flakes, which are smoked, dried flakes of tuna.

Additionally, the word mentsuyu literally means noodle soup, which means this sauce is concentrated and designed to be lightly diluted in water or broth. If you've ever elevated your chicken noodle soup with lemon juice, the effect of adding mentsuyu is similar, but more complex. All the aforementioned flavors mingle with the seasoned chicken broth and gently soak into the noodles, saturating the entire bowl with flavor and taking your favorite brand to the next level.