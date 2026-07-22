Skip Buying These Specialty Kitchen Appliances, Borrow Them Instead
Everyday major appliances, such as the refrigerator and stove, are essential to the kitchen and definitely worth the purchase; just make sure you ask the right questions before buying. Smaller appliances that have a specific use aren't always worth buying. If you're considering a purchase, think about whether you'll use it every day, or every week. If not, it's probably best to borrow it.
Frequency of use is the most important factor here, even above price. If you use it every day, you quickly get your money's worth. An easy way to look at it: buying an espresso at your local coffee shop each morning might cost you $30 or so per week, which is more money annually than the one-time purchase of an espresso machine. Comparatively, if you only use a KitchenAid stand mixer to bake a birthday cake a few times per year, you probably aren't saving enough money for it to be worth the expense.
Beyond a KitchenAid and an espresso machine, there are a few other niche appliances worth borrowing: a dehydrator, which is great for making beef jerky or dried citrus garnishes; a bread proofing box, if you only bake bread during the holidays; a meat grinder or pasta maker, if you want to start making your own but haven't made a habit of it yet; and a vacuum sealer, if you don't have leftovers that often. Any pricey appliance you won't use at least every week is one you should try to borrow. If you do borrow these appliances, there's a right way to go about it.
The best ways to borrow kitchen appliances
While those niche appliances are just examples, you can borrow essentially any kind of portable appliance. You could even borrow a coffee maker once in a while if it isn't something you use much. The easiest solution is to ask your neighbors. If you have a good relationship with them and they can trust you'll return it in good working order, this is the best place to start. You can also offer to do an appliance swap, where they borrow your espresso machine while you take home their stand mixer.
If you want to get others in the community involved, try creating a private online group where people can share what they have or what they'd like to borrow. Keep it to just friends, or friends of friends and community members, to keep that trust. In a similar vein, you can also go in on appliances with a few neighbors, where you split the cost and then can each carve out time when you can use it.
Another option is to check your local library; they sometimes have appliances, such as sewing machines, up for borrowing. It's worth exploring if there are kitchen appliances available, too. There might also be rental companies local to your area that manage small kitchen appliances, so it's worth asking around.
Act with vigilance when borrowing or lending
If you borrow appliances, stay vigilant. When borrowing someone else's appliance or renting one, make a note of any dents or damage to the appliance as soon as you receive it. Then, should anyone question your use of the product, you have proof that certain markings were present prior to your use (this is a common practice in rental homes).
If you find yourself in an appliance swap, make sure you're only trading appliances with someone you know and trust, who will bring it back in good, clean condition. You don't want that $500 espresso machine ending up in the wrong hands. If you do form an appliance-swapping group that continues to grow, consider requiring people to provide identification, such as a driver's license with name and address, upon borrowing the appliance as an added layer of security. Assuming you take the right precautions, borrowing niche appliances is a great way to experience them without breaking the bank or running out of countertop storage space.