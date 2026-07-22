Skip Buying These Specialty Kitchen Appliances, Borrow Them Instead

Everyday major appliances, such as the refrigerator and stove, are essential to the kitchen and definitely worth the purchase; just make sure you ask the right questions before buying. Smaller appliances that have a specific use aren't always worth buying. If you're considering a purchase, think about whether you'll use it every day, or every week. If not, it's probably best to borrow it.

Frequency of use is the most important factor here, even above price. If you use it every day, you quickly get your money's worth. An easy way to look at it: buying an espresso at your local coffee shop each morning might cost you $30 or so per week, which is more money annually than the one-time purchase of an espresso machine. Comparatively, if you only use a KitchenAid stand mixer to bake a birthday cake a few times per year, you probably aren't saving enough money for it to be worth the expense.

Beyond a KitchenAid and an espresso machine, there are a few other niche appliances worth borrowing: a dehydrator, which is great for making beef jerky or dried citrus garnishes; a bread proofing box, if you only bake bread during the holidays; a meat grinder or pasta maker, if you want to start making your own but haven't made a habit of it yet; and a vacuum sealer, if you don't have leftovers that often. Any pricey appliance you won't use at least every week is one you should try to borrow. If you do borrow these appliances, there's a right way to go about it.