For The Most Flavor-Packed Pot Roast, All You Need Is A Dollop Of One Fridge Staple

There's more than one way to add that beautiful Dijon twist. You can also apply your mustard as a rub for your roast before searing it. For this, you need about ¼ cup of mustard per 3 pounds of chuck. To prep, dry off the chuck roast, then cover it with salt, pepper, and a layer of Dijon mustard. When you brown your beef on each side, the mustard crust suffuses delicious Dijon flavor into your beef, and also helps trap moisture, resulting in a super-juicy roast on the inside and a lovely bark formed on the outside.

If you want a mustardy cut to your roast without adding it directly to your beef or when deglazing your pan, you can also add mustard just before popping the roast in the oven. Just stir it in so it fully mixes into the base of your braising liquid. A few tablespoons is enough to add a slight kick without overpowering the roast.

Any of the above methods help add that signature mustard punch, but varying your method of incorporation can alter the texture of your roast. If you prefer a crust on your meat, go for the rub. If you simply want a little piquant kick, add it during deglazing or as you prepare your braising liquid.