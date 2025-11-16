Pot Roasts Are Even Better With This Pantry Staple Ingredient

Pot roasts are practically a staple for many households — whether it is a Sunday night family dinner favorite or a crockpot fix for a busy weeknight meal, pot roast is a one-and-done dish that is easy to make and even easier to enjoy. Simply add your meat and all your ingredients to a crockpot, turn it on, and enjoy the incredible aroma while it cooks. But if you want a pot roast that really brings the flavor to your dinner table, head to your pantry to up your game by adding some apple cider vinegar to your recipe.

Apple cider vinegar is known for its nutritional benefits, but it is also known for its strong flavor. Derived from apples, it is tart and acidic by itself. But when you mix it with other ingredients, that sharpness is toned down to a sweet flavor that helps mellow the strong, sometimes-gamey taste of some meats, like pork. Paired with classic pot roast ingredients like olive oil, onions, garlic, salt, and pepper, along with whatever additional herbs and spices that suit your tastebuds, the apple cider vinegar will add a fruity zing to your meal. The key is to avoid overdoing it, since too much of this good stuff will leave you with mushy meat, instead of the tender, pull-apart meat you are looking for in a perfect pot roast. 1 to 2 tablespoons will give you the sweet flavor enhancing benefits of apple cider vinegar while still letting it work its magic while the meat slowly cooks.