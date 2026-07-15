Pillsbury Recalls More Than 700,000 Rolls Due To Glass Contamination – Here's What You Need To Know

Pillsbury, the company behind famous shortcut products like easy-to-use crescent rolls, is recalling two of its products due to possible glass contamination. The Hard Roll Dough and Kaiser Roll Dough are reportedly tainted with "potential foreign material (glass)," according to a recent FDA report. This recall amounts to more than 700,000 rolls taken off the shelves, or more specifically, 3,080 cases of Hard Roll Dough and 1,260 cases of Kaiser Roll Dough (with each case containing hundreds of rolls). It could well end up ranking among the biggest recalls in U.S. history.

The contaminated products were distributed in states including Pennsylvania, New York, and Maine in the Northeast; Indiana, Ohio, and Missouri in the Midwest; plus California, New Mexico, Washington, and Wyoming in the Western U.S. However, it appears the South was particularly impacted, with states like Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee affected. This recall received a Class II classification, which means that consuming the contaminated products can result in "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."