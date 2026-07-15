9 Can't-Skip New Costco Finds To Add To Your Cart In July 2026
Costco is always keeping its members on their toes with new offerings, and July 2026 is no different. There are a bunch of items you'll want to check out the next time you make a run to the bulk retailer, from sweet to savory and everything in between. We scoured reviews and social media posts to find the products Costco shoppers are raving about this month and put together a list of the best ones.
Befitting Costco's extensive inventory, there's plenty of variety, including trendily flavored coffee creamer, a unique cake, and the latest culinary offerings from Snoop Dogg. An important note: Availability and pricing may vary by location, so there's no guarantee you'll be able to snag every item on this list at your local Costco. However, you can check some items' in-store availability online. Given their popularity among members, you'll want to be sure you can snag as many of these finds as possible.
Kirkland Signature Blueberry Custard Pie
According to fans of the Costco Bakery Blueberry Custard Pie, it doesn't just taste fantastic — it also weighs more than 4 pounds. Members note its balanced sweetness from the baked vanilla custard and apricot-glazed fresh blueberries.
Purchase a Kirkland Signature Blueberry Custard Pie for $18.99.
Kirkland Signature Salmon Mango Ceviche with Serrano and Cilantro
If you're in the mood for something that packs both sweet and heat, you'll want to pick up some of this ceviche with serrano peppers and fresh cilantro. (Pro tip: Try scooping it up with crunchy plantain or tortilla chips.)
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Salmon Mango Ceviche with Serrano and Cilantro for $18.99 per pound.
Dr. Bombay Snoopsicle Raspberry Cherry Lime Sherbet Bars
Martha Stewart's bestie Snoop Dogg isn't just churning out savory culinary treats like his millionaire's bacon anymore. Dr. Bombay, the ice cream company he co-owns with his son, has ventured into popsicles, and you can pick up a box for yourself at Costco.
Purchase the Dr. Bombay Snoopsicle Razzed Out Cherry Lime Sherbet Bars for $14.99.
Kirkland Signature Pretzel Bagels
Whether you're in the mood for a breakfast sandwich or simply want something that's extra-delicious when slathered with butter, you can't go wrong with a pretzel bagel. They're generously sold in packs of eight.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Pretzel Bagels for $5.66.
Lemon Dessert Blondie Bars
Blondies? Delicious. Lemon bars? Fantastic. Both of them together? Unbeatable. Members who like the tart fruit report being pleased with the citrusy brightness of this combination treat, which are sold 16 to a container.
Purchase the Lemon Dessert Blondie Bars for $8.99.
Lay's Thinly Sliced Lime Taro Chips
If you're wondering what taro is, exactly, you're not alone. The starchy vegetable hails from Southeast Asia and fries up into perfectly crisp chips that make a great canvas for a kick of lime flavor. Customers online highlight their slight sweetness.
Purchase Lay's Thinly Sliced Lime Taro Chips for $8.84.
Chobani Pistachio Chocolate Creamer
Coffee creamer is the latest in foods we didn't expect to get the Dubai chocolate treatment, but really, we can't complain. The delicious intersection of chocolate and pistachio is yours to enjoy as you sip your morning brew (you might even add a few squares of a Dubai chocolate bar on the side for an elevated snacking experience).
Purchase Chobani Pistachio Chocolate Creamer for $8.50.
Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies
If you've been hitting up your local Costco for a while, you may have seen the 24-pack Marshmallow Crispy Cookies before. They're back again, and you may want to toss a pack (or two) in your cart, because we're not sure how long they'll stay put on the bakery shelf.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies for $11.34.
Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake
Is there anything better than a waffle cone filled with ice cream on a hot day? Turns out, there might be, and it's in the form of a rectangular cake. The Waffle Cone Bar Cake at Costco is getting rave reviews, and it looks like it'd be a fitting sweet ending for a summer cookout.
Purchase a Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake for $21.55.