9 Can't-Skip New Costco Finds To Add To Your Cart In July 2026

Costco is always keeping its members on their toes with new offerings, and July 2026 is no different. There are a bunch of items you'll want to check out the next time you make a run to the bulk retailer, from sweet to savory and everything in between. We scoured reviews and social media posts to find the products Costco shoppers are raving about this month and put together a list of the best ones.

Befitting Costco's extensive inventory, there's plenty of variety, including trendily flavored coffee creamer, a unique cake, and the latest culinary offerings from Snoop Dogg. An important note: Availability and pricing may vary by location, so there's no guarantee you'll be able to snag every item on this list at your local Costco. However, you can check some items' in-store availability online. Given their popularity among members, you'll want to be sure you can snag as many of these finds as possible.