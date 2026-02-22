Meet Millionaire's Bacon: The Savory Treat You Won't Be Able To Put Down
In the immortal words of The Flying Lizards, "The best things in life are free, but you can give them to the birds and bees. I want money." In fact, we want just enough money to buy a plate of millionaire's bacon. It is a delicious, meaty, sweet, savory, and slightly spicy take on the breakfast staple that has taken over the San Francisco brunch scene (and the internet). Essentially, it is thick, center cut bacon covered in brown sugar, seasonings, and spices, and cooked for a long period at a low temperature to create a perfectly chewy texture and caramelized surface. Though iterations of this dish have existed for a while — and the exact origins are pretty foggy — this version of millionaire's bacon was first introduced in 2012 at Sweet Maple, a San Francisco restaurant spot.
In the years since it was introduced, millionaire's bacon has become a cult favorite, inspiring a whole litany of copycat bacons and similarly named recipes (we're looking at you, Snoop Dogg's Billionaire's Bacon, which includes brown sugar and chili flakes). But what is millionaire's bacon, precisely? For starters, it isn't your run of the mill candied bacon. No, this bacon takes on a much more sophisticated blend of flavors with a thick, chewy texture similar to jerky. It also has a flavor profile that blends sweetness with spice in a way more complex than your typical candied bacon. No, this dish is meaty, rich, and worth every penny.
How to make authentic millionaire's bacon
Variety is the spice of life, a fact Hoyul Steven Choi, owner of Sweet Maple, likely knows quite well. This is probably why his restaurant, Sweet Maple, offers four flavors of its millionaire's bacon: original, citron (orange and sea salt combo), cinnamon and chipotle, and a savory rosemary. This variety offers diners the chance to try different shades and complexities of this sweet, meaty bacon dish.
Of course, there's more to millionaire's bacon than just variety and a sugary coating. In 2020, Choi spoke with SFGate and gave some insight into what makes the dish so delicious and well worth its $28 sampler platter price. According to Choi, a slice of millionaire's bacon is not only much thicker than your usual grocery store cut — around ½ inch compared to the thin sliced versions you typically find at your local market — but it's also cooked with time and care for an ultimate meaty experience. According to Choi, millionaire's bacon cooks at a low temperature, for an extended period of time.
The low-and-slow method allows sugar on the bacon to fully caramelize. It also prevents the spices from burning and keeps the pork tender and chewy, rather than turning it into a crunchy crisp. Remember, this isn't candied bacon, but rather, more akin to jerky. So it definitely has a luxurious feel and taste. Plus, it's already inspired copycat recipes online, which is, in itself, a sign of its success.
Making millionaire's bacon your own
If you want a bite of millionaire's bacon but don't care to fly to San Francisco, don't fret, you can still make yourself an at-home version of this flashy pork product. However, there are a few key pointers to keep in mind. Perhaps the most important aspect of this dish is the bacon itself. To get a thick cut of bacon, head over to your local butcher and order bacon behind the counter, rather than what's found in the pre-packaged section. You can also order bacon online that has been cut to ½ inch or source pork belly and cut it to your own specifications. However, pork belly doesn't have the same savory, smoky flavor bacon has.
As for flavorings, the world is your oyster. But keep three factors in mind when planning your rub: overall flavor, sweetness, and spice. Mix together brown sugar with flavorings, such as soy sauce, a seasoning blend, and spices for a bit of heat. For example, if you want to make an Asian-inspired bacon, combine brown sugar with miso, ginger, Sriracha, and chili flakes, then coat the bacon and cook it slow. Or you can give it a light citrus touch by combining maple syrup or sugar with a delicious, rich bourbon to bring boozy flavor to your bacon. As for cooking? If you can't sit by your oven for hours, try cooking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes. This allows your bacon to cook without burning, while still maintaining that essential chewy texture.