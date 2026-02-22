Meet Millionaire's Bacon: The Savory Treat You Won't Be Able To Put Down

In the immortal words of The Flying Lizards, "The best things in life are free, but you can give them to the birds and bees. I want money." In fact, we want just enough money to buy a plate of millionaire's bacon. It is a delicious, meaty, sweet, savory, and slightly spicy take on the breakfast staple that has taken over the San Francisco brunch scene (and the internet). Essentially, it is thick, center cut bacon covered in brown sugar, seasonings, and spices, and cooked for a long period at a low temperature to create a perfectly chewy texture and caramelized surface. Though iterations of this dish have existed for a while — and the exact origins are pretty foggy — this version of millionaire's bacon was first introduced in 2012 at Sweet Maple, a San Francisco restaurant spot.

In the years since it was introduced, millionaire's bacon has become a cult favorite, inspiring a whole litany of copycat bacons and similarly named recipes (we're looking at you, Snoop Dogg's Billionaire's Bacon, which includes brown sugar and chili flakes). But what is millionaire's bacon, precisely? For starters, it isn't your run of the mill candied bacon. No, this bacon takes on a much more sophisticated blend of flavors with a thick, chewy texture similar to jerky. It also has a flavor profile that blends sweetness with spice in a way more complex than your typical candied bacon. No, this dish is meaty, rich, and worth every penny.