Culver's Unique Birthday Rewards Let You Enjoy Free Custard Twice A Year
There are a ton of fast food chains that offer birthday freebies, and Culver's is no exception. There's something extra-special about what Culver's offers when it comes to birthdays, though. The chain believes in celebrating you twice a year, offering a free scoop of custard both on your birthday and on your half-birthday. If you prefer your Culver's custard loaded up with toppings, you're in luck. You get to add two toppings to your dish. If you can't get to the restaurant on your actual birthday (or half-birthday), no worries. Your custard freebie is good for the entire month of your birthday or half-birthday, so you can hit up your local Culver's and enjoy your free treat at your convenience.
If you've never tried custard at Culver's before, your birthday (or half-birthday) is the time to give it a go. In addition to the standard vanilla and chocolate flavors, locations carry varying flavors of the day, including caramel fudge cookie dough, salted double caramel pecan, and chocolate volcano. Available toppings include salted caramel, chocolate chip cookie dough bites, and fresh fruit, among others. Bonus: if you absolutely love the flavor of the day, you may be able to score a pint of it before you hit the road.
More ways to make the most out of your Culver's Delicious Rewards program membership
Free birthday (and half-birthday) custard isn't the only reason to sign up for Culver's Delicious Rewards — the program offers a ton of benefits. As you make orders at Culver's, you'll earn 10 points for every dollar you spend at the restaurant. Once you hit the 500-point mark, you can start to cash in your points for free or discounted food. Whether you're a fan of the chain's burgers (we ranked the Culver's Deluxe as its best burger, FYI), you can't get enough of Culver's onion rings (pro tip: order your fried food extra crispy at Culver's to get some extra crunch), or you're partial to the chain's dessert offerings, using the app can help you save big.
When you join the program, you're not just getting the chance to save — you also may get to offer your opinion on future Culver's items through the restaurant's app. In our opinion, signing up for the Culver's Delicious Rewards program is totally worth it. It's free to join, and you'll get to start saving right away (you'll get 25% off of your first order after signing up for rewards). Signing up only takes a few seconds on the Culver's website, and you'll get additional treats in addition to your birthday and half-birthday freebies — be sure to download the app for easy access to your points and special offers.