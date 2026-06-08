Culver's Unique Birthday Rewards Let You Enjoy Free Custard Twice A Year

There are a ton of fast food chains that offer birthday freebies, and Culver's is no exception. There's something extra-special about what Culver's offers when it comes to birthdays, though. The chain believes in celebrating you twice a year, offering a free scoop of custard both on your birthday and on your half-birthday. If you prefer your Culver's custard loaded up with toppings, you're in luck. You get to add two toppings to your dish. If you can't get to the restaurant on your actual birthday (or half-birthday), no worries. Your custard freebie is good for the entire month of your birthday or half-birthday, so you can hit up your local Culver's and enjoy your free treat at your convenience.

If you've never tried custard at Culver's before, your birthday (or half-birthday) is the time to give it a go. In addition to the standard vanilla and chocolate flavors, locations carry varying flavors of the day, including caramel fudge cookie dough, salted double caramel pecan, and chocolate volcano. Available toppings include salted caramel, chocolate chip cookie dough bites, and fresh fruit, among others. Bonus: if you absolutely love the flavor of the day, you may be able to score a pint of it before you hit the road.