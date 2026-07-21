For Better Egg Salad, Reach For This Type Of Mustard
Egg salad is a classic crowd-pleasing dish, whether you enjoy an egg salad sandwich with more texture and crunch or eat it freshly made with some dill pickles and slaw. If you crave a different approach to egg salads, your mustard might be able to do the heavy lifting. Swap out your regular mustard for honey mustard if you're ready to upgrade your usual eggy creation.
You actually only need three ingredients to secure the best egg salad recipe and mustard is part of the holy grail. While most draw for standard mustard, honey mustard is a simple swap to level up the flavor without having to overthink your recipe — a win-win if you're pressed for time and low on impressive seasonings. Honey mustard combines sweet and savory flavors, which brings balance to your salad. It is also great for bringing a warmth, thickness, and caramelized flavor to the egg salad thanks to the high sugar content. Typically, honey mustard is made from a yellow mustard base, which means that it has a less intense taste with minimal heat. You can also find honey mustard with a Dijon mustard base, which offers a fuller, tangy taste to the egg salad.
Other ways to successfully ramp up your egg salad with honey mustard
There are several ingredients that undeniably belong in your egg salad if you want to up the flavor factor, and honey mustard is a worthwhile addition — if you get it right. It's possible to create honey mustard at home using your mustard on hand and spooning in some honey, though you can also purchase some of the best store-bought honey mustard brands. When adding your honey mustard to the egg salad, a little goes a long way, since honey mustard provides a significant amount of depth: One and a half tablespoons of Dijon mustard and one teaspoon of honey can be added to the egg salad if you're making your mustard from scratch. If you're using a pre-made version, then one or even one and a half teaspoons is usually enough to allow the taste to stand out.
If you want a creamier base, add in some cottage cheese for a touch of indulgence that doesn't overpower the flavors of honey mustard. Full-fat cottage cheese will offer a truly creamy base, and reduced-fat cottage cheese can be combined with a spoonful of yogurt for more thickness. To ensure that everything blends well, be sure to put the honey mustard, cottage cheese, salt, black pepper, and yogurt (optional) in a blender or food processor for smooth results. If you're not using cottage cheese, mixing the ingredients with a hand whisk will be enough to combine the sauce. Some of the best ingredients to add to your salad for flavor and crunch include onions, radishes, and celery. Add fresh lime juice to bring in some acidity to balance the sweetness of the honey mustard.