For Better Egg Salad, Reach For This Type Of Mustard

There are several ingredients that undeniably belong in your egg salad if you want to up the flavor factor, and honey mustard is a worthwhile addition — if you get it right. It's possible to create honey mustard at home using your mustard on hand and spooning in some honey, though you can also purchase some of the best store-bought honey mustard brands. When adding your honey mustard to the egg salad, a little goes a long way, since honey mustard provides a significant amount of depth: One and a half tablespoons of Dijon mustard and one teaspoon of honey can be added to the egg salad if you're making your mustard from scratch. If you're using a pre-made version, then one or even one and a half teaspoons is usually enough to allow the taste to stand out.

If you want a creamier base, add in some cottage cheese for a touch of indulgence that doesn't overpower the flavors of honey mustard. Full-fat cottage cheese will offer a truly creamy base, and reduced-fat cottage cheese can be combined with a spoonful of yogurt for more thickness. To ensure that everything blends well, be sure to put the honey mustard, cottage cheese, salt, black pepper, and yogurt (optional) in a blender or food processor for smooth results. If you're not using cottage cheese, mixing the ingredients with a hand whisk will be enough to combine the sauce. Some of the best ingredients to add to your salad for flavor and crunch include onions, radishes, and celery. Add fresh lime juice to bring in some acidity to balance the sweetness of the honey mustard.