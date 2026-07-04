An Egg Salad Sandwich With More Texture And Flavor Is Just One Crunchy Topping Away

There are two schools of thought when it comes to creating the best chip-infused egg salad sandwich. The first involves considering the underlying flavor of your egg salad and choosing a chip that contrasts with its taste, whether subtle or punchy. For example, a more traditional egg salad seasoned with just salt and pepper calls for a chip variety that has a zestier flavor. Solid options include salt and vinegar chips, pickle-flavored chips, or ranch-flavored chips. These give your sandwich a zestier bite, which perfectly complements the creamy richness of classic egg salad. Conversely, if your go-to egg salad recipe is loaded with a variety of fresh herbs and tangy extras like pickles or capers, you may want to stick with plain salted potato chips for their subtle flavor.

On the other hand, you can use your potato chips to continue the theme. If you regularly enjoy spicy egg salad with dried chili flakes and hot sauce, you may want to add even more heat to your sandwich with jalapeño-flavored kettle chips or something labeled with an adjective like "sizzlin'," "flamin'," or "fuego." A more traditional egg salad sandwich would call for something subtler, like plain potato chips.

However you decide to build your next sandwich, play around with the type of chips you use. After all, when it comes to the most important tips you need to make a stellar egg salad sandwich, using a range of flavorful, unconventional toppings (like flavored potato chips) produces ultra-satisfying results.