Which Of Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Frigidaire Refrigerators Should You Buy? The Key Differences To Know

Other than knowing the best questions to ask the salesperson when buying kitchen appliances, it pays to do your research before setting out to make a purchase. When choosing your next fridge, you might want to consider a couple of Consumer Reports' highest-rated models: the Frigidaire GRBN2012AF and the Frigidaire FFHT1425VV. Both look quite similar, with stainless steel finishes and ample space for frozen goods and fresh produce. However, the Frigidaire GRBN2012AF is significantly more spacious, with a 20-cubic-foot capacity and a freezer located at the bottom. Consumer Reports praised it for its excellent thermostat performance and temperature uniformity. It also has more advanced and convenient features, including an internal water dispenser, built-in water filter, and freezer light.

The Frigidaire FFHT1425VV isn't bad either, with 14 cubic feet of depth and a freezer located at the top. It beats the GRBN2012AF in energy efficiency, coming out with a perfect mark, and its thermostat performance and temperature uniformity were also noteworthy. It has an annual usage cost of $37, while the other Frigidaire refrigerator racks up $119. It also produces less noise, whereas the other one, while not unpleasantly loud, can still be noticed with its hum.

The GRBN2012AF, however, is significantly more expensive, costing $1,665 while the FFHT1425VV will set you back $829 — half the price of the other model. Knowing this, is the extra $800 or so worth the splurge, or is the cheaper fridge more than enough?