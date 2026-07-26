Here's Why Soy Sauce Bottles Have 2 Spouts On The Cap

For something that many of us just take for granted as it sits in our kitchen cupboard or on the table at our favorite Asian restaurant, a Kikkoman soy sauce bottle is actually quite brilliant. And not just the liquid inside (though what soy sauce is made from makes it brilliant too) — we're talking about the bottle itself. Those two spouts on the lid are there for a clever reason, and it isn't just to make things look symmetrical. They are actually designed to help you pour the perfect amount of soy sauce.

Tipping the bottle to one side, the soy sauce will flow from that opening, but what is also happening is air is entering through the other side, which creates a more smooth stream. But there's more: the second hole also acts as what's been dubbed the "control hole," wherein if you place your finger over the other spout it restricts the airflow and slows the pour down to a trickle. It basically gives you full control of whether you get a big splash or just a few drops of soy sauce. This design feature was not an accident — this now-iconic bottle took designer Kenji Ekuan and team three years to perfect before its introduction by Kikkoman in 1961. More than six decades later, the twin-spout bottle is still regarded as a masterpiece of a design.