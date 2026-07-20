Who Really Pioneered The Cheeseburger? Meet The 2 Men Who Battle For The Crown

It is quite arguably the most iconic fast food of all time, and yet the history of the cheeseburger isn't straightforward. Whoever first came up with the idea to perfectly melt cheese onto a hamburger was a bit of a genius, but who that person was is still up for debate, muddied by local legends and competing claims and without any clear history to set the record straight. If you were to look it up, you'd quite quickly see the name Lionel Sternberger, who has been credited with creating the first ever cheeseburger in the 1920's in his dad's sandwich shop in Pasadena, California. The shop would later call this piece of cheese on a burger the "Aristocratic Burger," and Pasadena has embraced the tale so enthusiastically that the city even installed a plaque which celebrates it as the birthplace of the cheeseburger.

But Sternberger isn't the only man with a credible claim to the cheeseburger crown. In Louisville, Kentucky, there is an argument that the owner of Kaelin's Restaurant, Charles Kaelin, deserves the title instead. While Kaelin apparently started serving his burgers a good decade after Sternberger, many credit him as being the man who helped to popularize the cheeseburger as well as giving it the actual name "cheeseburger." So while he isn't usually touted as having made the first ever cheeseburger, he's more celebrated as the first person to bring it to the masses.