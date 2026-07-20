The Key Differences Between Imitation And Pure Vanilla Extract
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Choosing between imitation and pure vanilla extract can be a head-scratching decision. Pure (or real) vanilla extract contains vanillin and other flavor compounds extracted from actual vanilla beans, giving it a deep, complex taste. Imitation vanilla extract gets its flavor from synthetic vanillin, but since there are no vanilla beans, there are no other flavor compounds to give it that depth and complexity. That said, the latter isn't without its merits, as its synthetic vanilla flavor often remains potent, even after baking, while pure vanilla can lose some of its complexity when heated, which can make it trickier to detect the difference between the two in baked goods.
So this isn't simply a matter of which one is better. Instead, the optimal choice can vary depending on what dish you're making or your budget. Because of the labor-intensive process of growing and processing vanilla beans, expect pure vanilla extract to cost you a lot more. On Amazon, 16 ounces of McCormick Pure Vanilla Extract costs just over $2 per ounce to buy in bulk, while McCormick's Imitation Vanilla Extract is roughly 30 cents per ounce in bulk. These notable differences in price, heat tolerance, and flavor might make you prefer one over the other, depending on the circumstances.
Choosing between imitation and pure vanilla extract
Treats with few ingredients, like custard or crème brûlée, and especially those you don't cook, like cake frosting or whipped cream, leave little room for flavor-masking, so pure vanilla is a wiser choice. But since the volatile flavor compounds – the same compounds that provide real vanilla's complexity — can disappear when exposed to high heat, imitation vanilla works just fine when baking things like scones, cookies, and cakes. You probably won't be able to tell the difference once they're baked, anyway.
Considering pure vanilla extract's high price point, you're probably better off not wasting your money on real vanilla most of the time. That said, Food Network star Sunny Anderson says real vanilla is worth the price. If you agree, you can always buy pure vanilla extract at Costco, as the chain offers a more appealing price for its volume — $15 for 16 fluid ounces (a little under $1 per ounce) compared to McCormick's almost $5 per ounce at Walmart or over $2 per ounce on Amazon if you buy in bulk. If you don't bake often, note that another difference is shelf life. Pure vanilla can stay unchanged for five to 10 years, whereas imitation starts losing its flavor after about four.
If you're making the swap, you can use an equal amount, so there's typically no need to adjust the recipe. Ultimately, each type of vanilla has a different role in the kitchen. So think about where you're using it, not what's "best."