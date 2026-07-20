The Key Differences Between Imitation And Pure Vanilla Extract

Treats with few ingredients, like custard or crème brûlée, and especially those you don't cook, like cake frosting or whipped cream, leave little room for flavor-masking, so pure vanilla is a wiser choice. But since the volatile flavor compounds – the same compounds that provide real vanilla's complexity — can disappear when exposed to high heat, imitation vanilla works just fine when baking things like scones, cookies, and cakes. You probably won't be able to tell the difference once they're baked, anyway.

Considering pure vanilla extract's high price point, you're probably better off not wasting your money on real vanilla most of the time. That said, Food Network star Sunny Anderson says real vanilla is worth the price. If you agree, you can always buy pure vanilla extract at Costco, as the chain offers a more appealing price for its volume — $15 for 16 fluid ounces (a little under $1 per ounce) compared to McCormick's almost $5 per ounce at Walmart or over $2 per ounce on Amazon if you buy in bulk. If you don't bake often, note that another difference is shelf life. Pure vanilla can stay unchanged for five to 10 years, whereas imitation starts losing its flavor after about four.

If you're making the swap, you can use an equal amount, so there's typically no need to adjust the recipe. Ultimately, each type of vanilla has a different role in the kitchen. So think about where you're using it, not what's "best."