Coleslaw Gets A Delicious, Crunchy Upgrade With One Simple Vegetable

Coleslaw is one of the side dishes of summer that has the power to upgrade even the blandest meal. The trick to an unforgettable bowl of coleslaw might actually be to steer a little from the traditional coleslaw recipes. If you really want to make an impression, consider combining two of your favorite BBQ side dishes: Sweet corn coleslaw is the blend that brings in both crunch and juicy flavor.

If you get nothing else right about homemade coleslaw, it has to be the balance in textures and creaminess. Coleslaw is most satisfying when you get the cutting technique right to avoid a soggy batch, and adding sweet corn is an easy way to ensure that there is always an element of crunch in each mouthful. The sweet corn can be added to your coleslaw raw or grilled, and you can even use up leftover, thawed from frozen corn.

For a crispier addition to your coleslaw, you can use a full cob and smother it in olive oil while grilling it on a griddle until you notice it chars. Allow it to cool and then de-cob the kernels to be added to your coleslaw. Alternatively, you can warm up canned corn in the microwave or over the stovetop, adding some butter or seasonings (like cayenne for extra heat or garlic powder for aromatics) to bring in some flavor and richness. You can stir your grilled or natural sweet corn into the vegetable mix, and then combine with your coleslaw dressing before covering and refrigerating the bowl or serving as is.