Coleslaw Gets A Delicious, Crunchy Upgrade With One Simple Vegetable
Coleslaw is one of the side dishes of summer that has the power to upgrade even the blandest meal. The trick to an unforgettable bowl of coleslaw might actually be to steer a little from the traditional coleslaw recipes. If you really want to make an impression, consider combining two of your favorite BBQ side dishes: Sweet corn coleslaw is the blend that brings in both crunch and juicy flavor.
If you get nothing else right about homemade coleslaw, it has to be the balance in textures and creaminess. Coleslaw is most satisfying when you get the cutting technique right to avoid a soggy batch, and adding sweet corn is an easy way to ensure that there is always an element of crunch in each mouthful. The sweet corn can be added to your coleslaw raw or grilled, and you can even use up leftover, thawed from frozen corn.
For a crispier addition to your coleslaw, you can use a full cob and smother it in olive oil while grilling it on a griddle until you notice it chars. Allow it to cool and then de-cob the kernels to be added to your coleslaw. Alternatively, you can warm up canned corn in the microwave or over the stovetop, adding some butter or seasonings (like cayenne for extra heat or garlic powder for aromatics) to bring in some flavor and richness. You can stir your grilled or natural sweet corn into the vegetable mix, and then combine with your coleslaw dressing before covering and refrigerating the bowl or serving as is.
How to upgrade your sweet corn coleslaw
No matter how fancy or simple you like your coleslaw, there is nothing quite like easily upgrading this side dish with a few additions. One of the first upgrades to maintain the crunch could be to fry the corn kernels with a coating of flour so that they become extra crispy when added to the coleslaw. Achieve this crispy corn by coating the kernels in corn flour and rice flour with a splash of water or egg wash to keep the flour coating in place. Fry the kernels, then place them in a large bowl and season with savory spices like chili powder, masala powder, or ground coriander, and finish with a drizzle of lime before adding to the coleslaw mix. And don't be afraid to add in some fruit to your coleslaw for a truly unique adaptation. Upgrading your coleslaw with blueberries and sweet corn makes for a tart twist that is full of color and flavors — and it absolutely screams summer.
To up the crunch and flavor, add crushed garlic cloves, mint, and cilantro to the dressing for a bold, aromatic, and refreshing twist. This combination between the corn kernels — especially if charred — adds a vibrant combination of textures and flavors. The herbaceous touch balances the sweetness of the kernels. It can be served on top of toasted bread or with leftover fried rice for an unforgettable meal.