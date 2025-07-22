If You're Not Combining These 2 Popular BBQ Side Dishes, You're Seriously Missing Out

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Classic BBQ side dishes like baked beans and potato salad are the reason some of us even show up at a backyard shindig. Grilled meat is great, but a good collection of sides adds vibrancy and variance to the spread. The event gets even better when someone brings something unexpected, and the next new BBQ side dish on your list will probably impress a few people. It's a cross between two classic sides — grilled corn and coleslaw. But there's a twist.

Introducing Mexican street corn coleslaw, a spicy, zesty side dish that unites the fresh, creamy crunch of coleslaw with spicy, lime-drenched elotes, also known as Mexican street corn. The recipe is a straightforward blend of the two dishes. It's easy to make ahead of time and looks beautiful on the table, all dressed up with lime wedges. If you love a side with a little spice and a lot of pizzaz, this flavorful creation might just be your next signature dish to bring to summertime cookouts.