Upgrade Bland Coleslaw With A Seasonal Summer Fruit Everyone Will Love
Coleslaw is one of the best sides ever. Crisp, refreshing, and amazingly creamy, this American classic pairs well with almost any main dish. Just think of the balance it adds to grilled chicken, or the crunch it brings to a pulled pork sandwich. And let's not even get started on how wonderfully it complements fish tacos. Plus, it's also great on its own, and there are so many easy ways to elevate coleslaw. However, one unexpected twist that can totally change the way you approach the dish is throwing in a handful of blueberries.
Blueberries are naturally sweet and subtly tart, which means they'll add a nice contrast to coleslaw. This is because the sweet and savory flavor combination will trigger several taste receptors at once. At the same time, blueberries are also considered a "super fruit" and they're packed with nutrients. They are also in season from early June through September. Hence, they're readily available throughout the summer. (Just make sure to clean your blueberries right way and keep them mold-free.) On top of that, they're incredibly juicy (considering that they are made up of roughly 85% water). Simply put, they'll make the salad taste fresher and give it more visual appeal by adding color — all without overpowering its original taste.
If you're still not convinced to give this coleslaw upgrade a try, here's one more reason: it's absolutely easy to make. As a matter of fact, it only takes minutes to prepare and requires no special tools or ingredients.
Put the dressing in the fridge to let the ingredients come together
Salad dressing is the condiment you should avoid buying at the grocery store, because you can always make a better one at home. So, for your coleslaw dressing, you first need to start by whisking together some mayo and red wine vinegar. You could swap the red wine vinegar for apple cider vinegar if you don't have any on hand. Meanwhile, if you'd like a lighter alternative to mayo, Greek yogurt is a great pick. Then add wholegrain Dijon mustard. A natural emulsifier, it will bring together the mayo and the vinegar and boost the salad's flavor.
Once that's taken care of, toss in the finely chopped cilantro and season it well with some salt and pepper. A few tablespoons of lemon juice will make the dressing much fresher. A healthy amount of honey (or even maple syrup) will counter the dressing's tanginess and the cabbage's bitterness. Once you're done with the dressing, place it in the fridge for an hour and shred the vegetables.
All that's left to do then is simply mix everything together and carefully stir in the fresh blueberries to avoid breaking them. And keep in mind that there's plenty more room for experimentation. Adding a shredded Granny Smith apple to the coleslaw will give it a sharp, zesty touch. Fresh jalapeños are a great way to introduce a little heat. And to make it extra nutty, why not include some toasted peanuts, too?