Upgrade Bland Coleslaw With A Seasonal Summer Fruit Everyone Will Love

Coleslaw is one of the best sides ever. Crisp, refreshing, and amazingly creamy, this American classic pairs well with almost any main dish. Just think of the balance it adds to grilled chicken, or the crunch it brings to a pulled pork sandwich. And let's not even get started on how wonderfully it complements fish tacos. Plus, it's also great on its own, and there are so many easy ways to elevate coleslaw. However, one unexpected twist that can totally change the way you approach the dish is throwing in a handful of blueberries.

Blueberries are naturally sweet and subtly tart, which means they'll add a nice contrast to coleslaw. This is because the sweet and savory flavor combination will trigger several taste receptors at once. At the same time, blueberries are also considered a "super fruit" and they're packed with nutrients. They are also in season from early June through September. Hence, they're readily available throughout the summer. (Just make sure to clean your blueberries right way and keep them mold-free.) On top of that, they're incredibly juicy (considering that they are made up of roughly 85% water). Simply put, they'll make the salad taste fresher and give it more visual appeal by adding color — all without overpowering its original taste.

If you're still not convinced to give this coleslaw upgrade a try, here's one more reason: it's absolutely easy to make. As a matter of fact, it only takes minutes to prepare and requires no special tools or ingredients.