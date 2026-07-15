The Best-Selling Wine Brand In The US Is A Familiar Label We All Know

It's fun to splurge on an expensive bottle of wine now and then, but sometimes the best wines are the staple brands we know and love. There are a number of tips and tricks out there to help you find delicious wine on a budget, and it starts with buying an American wine. While countries like France, Italy, and Spain are home to some of the best wine regions, many American wines will give you a great taste at a much lower price. Given that the best-selling wine in the United States — Barefoot — comes from the vineyards of California, it's safe to say this statement holds truth.

Barefoot won Wine Enthusiast's 2025 American Winery of the Year award, and has been designated as the leading U.S. wine brand for many years by the American Association of Wine Economists, which noted that the brand sold more than 19 million cases in 2023. Barefoot wine has been around since 1965, and since then, the brand has grown a large collection of tasty and affordable wines.

Depending on where you buy your wine, a bottle of Barefoot can run you anywhere between about $5 to $12. Whether you're looking for white, red, pink, or even something bubbly, Barefoot has it all — but some varieties are better than others, so you'll want to know which to look out for before you buy.