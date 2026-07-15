The Best-Selling Wine Brand In The US Is A Familiar Label We All Know
It's fun to splurge on an expensive bottle of wine now and then, but sometimes the best wines are the staple brands we know and love. There are a number of tips and tricks out there to help you find delicious wine on a budget, and it starts with buying an American wine. While countries like France, Italy, and Spain are home to some of the best wine regions, many American wines will give you a great taste at a much lower price. Given that the best-selling wine in the United States — Barefoot — comes from the vineyards of California, it's safe to say this statement holds truth.
Barefoot won Wine Enthusiast's 2025 American Winery of the Year award, and has been designated as the leading U.S. wine brand for many years by the American Association of Wine Economists, which noted that the brand sold more than 19 million cases in 2023. Barefoot wine has been around since 1965, and since then, the brand has grown a large collection of tasty and affordable wines.
Depending on where you buy your wine, a bottle of Barefoot can run you anywhere between about $5 to $12. Whether you're looking for white, red, pink, or even something bubbly, Barefoot has it all — but some varieties are better than others, so you'll want to know which to look out for before you buy.
Which Barefoot wines should you buy?
Barefoot has been around long enough for some varieties to earn reputations as standouts. The Barefoot moscato is one of the brand's most popular offerings. It's known for its ultra sweet and easily palatable flavor, which is perfect to pair alongside a spicy dish. As one TikTok commenter wrote, "I want Barefoot moscato in my grave with me."
Many shoppers also rave about the brand's riesling, which is known for its light, fruity taste that's both smooth and refreshing — this riesling even received top honors at the San Francisco International Wine Competition in 2024. However, when it comes to red wines, some shoppers suggest steering clear of the Barefoot merlot, which they say has an unpleasant taste from start to finish. If you do try the merlot, follow the temperature rules of wine to potentially get a better taste.
While cheap wines might typically be overlooked in terms of high quality flavor, Barefoot is proof that a good wine doesn't need to break the bank. Luckily, Barefoot can be found at almost any liquor store, whether you need it for a party, dinner, or even to cook with. With the many accolades the brand has achieve, you may even be able to impress a wine connoisseur with a glass of Barefoot.