The Wine Temperature Rule That Could Make Cheap Pours Taste Better

The 30-minute rule is a great quick fix for the cheapest grocery store wines, but it's not as reliable with white wines as it is with red. "Inexpensive white will not benefit as much as red wine," Peter Kecman told us. "Fuller-bodied, more complex chardonnay from Burgundy will perform better at the temperature close to cellar-room temperature. Inexpensive pinot grigio not so much." While full-bodied white wines can be enjoyed at the warmer end of the spectrum, Champagne, sparkling, and light-bodied white wines are best served between 42 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

It's important not to rush anything when it comes to wine — something that takes so long to make deserves better than a rushed preparation process. "There is no way to quickly adjust the temperature of warm red or cold white wine," Kecman explained. If you're in a pinch, though, there are ways to speed things up a little. "One can always decant red wine and help it open up much quicker," he said. This is better done after allowing it to reach the right temperature.

So, use the 30-in or 30-out rule to soften harsh reds and open up white wines, but don't expect miraculous results. The goal for these cheaper wines should be to balance them, not to transform them entirely. Remember that the 30-minute rule is more of a hack than a habit — knowing the exact temperature to store and serve your wine will always be a better option.