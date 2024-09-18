The Perfect Dishes To Pair With Moscato According To An Expert

Moscato is having a moment, and it's high time you got in on the trend. This typically effervescent Italian wine is gaining popularity around the world and is proving to be a particular favorite of the millennial generation, which has shown a consistent preference for wine over other alcoholic beverages, according to Research and Markets. Although it doesn't yet have the name recognition of fellow sparkling wines, like famously crisp and bubbly Champagne, Moscato is a drink on the rise — one you should get to know. But to enjoy the best that a wine has to offer, you need to know what foods to pair it with. For an expert opinion, Chowhound spoke to Gillian Ballance, Master Sommelier and National Education Manager at Treasury Wine Estates, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Court of Master Sommeliers Americas.

For Ballance, pairing foods with Moscato is all about offsetting the wine's sweet flavor profile. "Moscato wine is sweet because of the high residual sugar and low acid levels of the Muscat grapes used to make it," she explains. With its high sugar content, Moscato is on the opposite end of the spectrum from 'brut' sparkling wines, and that sweetness is even more pronounced because Moscatos tend to have lower alcohol content than other styles of wine. To counteract the sweetness of Moscato, Ballance calls for bold, spicy flavors.