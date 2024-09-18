The Perfect Dishes To Pair With Moscato According To An Expert
Moscato is having a moment, and it's high time you got in on the trend. This typically effervescent Italian wine is gaining popularity around the world and is proving to be a particular favorite of the millennial generation, which has shown a consistent preference for wine over other alcoholic beverages, according to Research and Markets. Although it doesn't yet have the name recognition of fellow sparkling wines, like famously crisp and bubbly Champagne, Moscato is a drink on the rise — one you should get to know. But to enjoy the best that a wine has to offer, you need to know what foods to pair it with. For an expert opinion, Chowhound spoke to Gillian Ballance, Master Sommelier and National Education Manager at Treasury Wine Estates, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Court of Master Sommeliers Americas.
For Ballance, pairing foods with Moscato is all about offsetting the wine's sweet flavor profile. "Moscato wine is sweet because of the high residual sugar and low acid levels of the Muscat grapes used to make it," she explains. With its high sugar content, Moscato is on the opposite end of the spectrum from 'brut' sparkling wines, and that sweetness is even more pronounced because Moscatos tend to have lower alcohol content than other styles of wine. To counteract the sweetness of Moscato, Ballance calls for bold, spicy flavors.
Pair Moscato's sweetness with spicy dishes
The sweetness of Moscato can become overpowering if paired with subtle flavors, so when you're sipping this type of wine with dinner, you'll want to bring the heat. As Ballance explains, "The sweetness of the Moscato balances the spice of Thai food and curries or spice-forward Mexican dishes," making it a versatile match for a wide range of cuisines. The fiery flavor of Thailand's famous sriracha or the burn of a serrano-packed salsa are just what you need to keep the Moscato from overwhelming your palate (and vice versa).
Fiery is the way to go when you're pairing Moscato with main courses. However, its sweet flavor profile also makes it a perfect companion for desserts. For this, Ballance says "you can also consider pairing the effervescent wine with a light dessert dish for an elevated dinner treat." Some of her personal favorite desserts to pair with Moscato are angel cake or fresh melon. Whether you pick a sweet after-dinner pairing or a spicy and savory main course, the unique flavor of Moscato deserves a place at your table.